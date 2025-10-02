Eight Malaysians On Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained By Israeli Forces

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) lost contact with thirteen Malaysians aboard five Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) ships after being intercepted by Israeli forces in Gaza waters early this morning.

At 6am today (2 October), eight Malaysians were confirmed to have been detained by the Israeli military. Among those who were captured was singer Nur Fazelah Mad Tahil, better known as Zizi Kirana.

Bernama reported that the other Malaysians were Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis and Sul Aidil from the vessel Alma; Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiduddin and Rusydi Ramli from the vessel Sirius.

Meanwhile, in the latest update, Bernama confirmed the detention of four more Malaysians; Heliza Helmi and Nur Hazwani Afiqah (vessel Hio); Nurfarahin Romli and Danish Nazran Murad (vessel Grande Blu).

At the same time, the status of five others, namely PU Rahmat, Norhelmi, Mohd Asmawi and Norazman who were on the Estrella, and actress Ardell Aryana on Mikeno, are unknown.

The SNCC tracker system reported nine vessels were under attack while 13 sent “emergency” signals

Humanitarian activists on board shared live streams showing Israeli forces attempting to disable the aid flotilla, which was on its way to the Gaza coast.

No injuries have been reported so far, but the GSF delegation highlighted its commitment to continue the mission despite the aggressive actions of Israeli forces.

SNCC director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said the Malaysian volunteers were able to update their situation and informed they would throw their phones into the sea if their vessels were intercepted in Red Zone R2.

Apart from jamming communications with radar jammers, the GSF convoy also faced water cannon attacks by Israeli military ships which targeted smaller vessels to stop them from entering Red Zone R2.

PMX condemns Israel’s interception of the flotilla

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim posted on X (formerly Twitter) condemning Israel’s actions in intercepting the GSF.

“These vessels carried unarmed civilians and life-saving humanitarian supplies for Gaza, yet they were met with intimidation and coercion.

“By blocking a humanitarian mission, Israel has shown utter contempt not only for the rights of the Palestinian people but also for the conscience of the world.

“Malaysia will use all legitimate and lawful means at our disposal to ensure that Israel is held to account, especially in matters concerning Malaysian citizens,” he said.

GSF gathering happening at LINC, Kuala Lumpur today

A gathering in support of those who were detained aboard the GSF ships is set to take place in front of shopping centre LINC, along Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur later at 4pm today.

The protest, organised by Yayasan Mawaddah, will march from LINC to the US Embassy down the road.

Participants are advised to dress appropriately, refrain from causing public chaos, and prepare for rainy weather.

