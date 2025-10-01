[Watch] Canadian Woman Shares How “Advanced” Malaysia Is, From QR Payments To Medical Services

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia has its own issues but there are also many good things which we forget at times. Instagram user Sana Saleh, a Canadian woman who moved to Malaysia, made a video comparing Malaysia and her home country that reminded Malaysians why we have it good.

The first thing she noticed that most services can be contacted through WhatsApp and noted that this is amazing for introverts like her. She liked that she could contact her banker, plumber, electrician, and doctors via WhatsApp.

She also praised our delivery services here. She liked that delivery is fast; she could cook a meal for friend and have it sent to a city over in a short time. She explained she had to wait for hours to get her groceries delivered to her house in Canada.

She added that the QR payments here made everything convenient, especially for paying for parking and tolls and even paying the plumber. She claimed QR payment is not a thing in the United States and Canada (at least not the same way it’s used and implemented in Malaysia). She liked that the transactions are fast.

In part 2, Sana pointed out how there are bidets in houses and the public toilets in Malaysia. She shared she couldn’t get used to being without the bidet when she was back in Canada.

Another thing she liked about living in Malaysia is being able to see a medical specialist any time. Since she has some health issues, she said it usually takes her about 6 to 8 months before she get to see her doctors. In Malaysia, she could book an appointment through an app and see a specialist the next day.

She also brought up the convenience of paying for parking using the Touch n’ Go card. She liked that she just needs to tap in and out of the parking and the system keeps track of how long you parked. Meanwhile, she has to keep running to the parking metre every few hours to pay with coins.

However, she noticed a difference between the meaning of partially and fully furnished in Malaysia. For partially furnished, she realised there are no furniture, kitchen, lights, fans, and air conditioner. She added that fully furnished here means there are the basic amenities and possibly some furniture.

In the comments, foreigners who moved to Malaysia concurred how some things are done better in the country. A mother with a special needs child thought France would be more advanced but realized it was hard to find a school that meets her family’s needs. It was easier for her to find a special needs school for her child in Malaysia.

While it’s good to hear good things about Malaysia, some jokingly told her to stop promoting Malaysia and let the North Americans think that Malaysians still live on trees. They want Malaysia to remain peaceful and live a comfortable life.

Another user thanked Sana for reminding her not to take Malaysia for granted.

