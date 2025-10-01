Puffed Out: Perak To Stop Issuing Licence For Vape Sales On 1 January

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Perak will no longer issue licences for the sale of electronic cigarettes or vape beginning 1 January 2026, said State Executive Councillor for Health, Human Resources, National Integration and Indian Community Affairs, A Sivanesan.

According to Berita Harian, he said the decision was made during the State Executive Council (MMK) meeting on 22 September, as part of preparations for the Federal Government’s planned nationwide ban on vape sales.

With this move, Perak becomes the seventh state to enforce such restrictions through local councils, joining Perlis, Kedah, Johor, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

A step towards a nationwide ban

“If we want a complete ban, the Act has to be amended first. Until that happens, states can only stop issuing sales licences. What Perak is doing is the same as the other states – halting the licensing of vape sales,” Sivanesan said at a press conference.

“This means no premises in Perak will be allowed to sell vape products under local authority licensing. The state government has significant powers in public health, community education and business licensing. We are using these powers to drive lifestyle changes through non-renewal of existing licences and strict enforcement,” he added.

Transition period until full ban

According to Sivanesan, the state will need around 14 months to completely phase out vape sales. Existing licence applications and renewals will still be accepted until 31 December 2025, but no new applications will be allowed after that.

“Those who already have licences will only be covered for one year. Once they expire, they cannot be renewed. Gradually, all vape sales will stop within the 14-month period,” he explained.

Rising health concerns in Perak

Sivanesan highlighted worrying health statistics linked to vape use in Perak. Between 2015 and 2023, the state recorded:

44 cases of EVALI (vape-related lung injury)

27 non-EVALI lung cases

111 cases of nicotine poisoning

He also noted a growing trend of drug misuse involving vape, with 42 arrests recorded between 2024 and July 2025 for substances such as syabu, cannabis, psilocybin, and mushrooms.

“These figures show why immediate and decisive action is necessary. This is not only a health issue but also a social concern,” Sivanesan stressed.

Nationwide vape ban inevitable, says Health Minister

On 25 September, Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said that Malaysia plans to implement a nationwide ban on the sale and use of vapes by mid-2026.

“The question is no longer if we ban vaping, but when,” he said, reiterating that Malaysia will be taking a “phased approach” towards a vape ban.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.