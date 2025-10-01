Man Allegedly Shot By Friends During Hunting Trip In Batu Caves, Three Arrested By Police

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police arrested three men who allegedly shot and killed their friend by accident while on a hunting trip in Batu Caves, Selangor.

According to a report by Free Malaysia Today, the men attempted to dispose of the body in Kampung Selamat in Semanggol, Perak, which is some 300 kilometers away.

Authorities believe the incident occurred on 28 September.

Perak police chief Noor Hisham Nordin said the Kerian police headquarters received a call at 3.55am informing them that a body had been found in Semanggol.

“An initial examination showed three marks on the back of the 43-year-old man’s body, suspected to be gunshot wounds. The post mortem will be conducted at Taiping Hospital tomorrow (1 October).

“Police arrested two men, aged 32 and 33, in Kampung Selamat, Semanggol, at about 12.30pm yesterday. One of the suspects is related to the victim,” Noor Hisham was quoted saying in a Bernama report.

The victim was mistaken for a game animal

Noor Hisham said investigations found that one of the suspects shot the victim after mistaking him for a game animal while hunting in Batu Caves at about 8pm on Sunday.

“They conspired to take the victim’s body to Semanggol in a vehicle accompanied by two other vehicles. The victim’s body was abandoned on the side of an unpaved road,” he said.

The third suspect, a 36-year-old man, was arrested in Batu Caves at 8.30pm on 29 September.

Police also seized a Toyota Vellfire, a Mazda, a Toyota Hilux, two home-made rifles, eleven 12-bore bullets, and four mobile phones.

“The three suspects have been remanded for a week from today until 6 October to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“Police are actively tracking down another suspect believed to be involved in the case,” Noor Hisham said.

He urged members of the public with information about the incident to contact the Kerian police headquarters at 05-7215222.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.