Malaysian Admits Laundering RM91.73 Million In UK’s Multi-Billion Pound Bitcoin Scam

UK authorities are seeking to recover £16.2 million (RM91.7 million) from a Malaysian man linked to one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency scams.

According to the Metropolitan Police, 47-year-old Hok Seng Ling pleaded guilty to money laundering at Southwark Crown Court in London. Speaking through an interpreter, Ling responded simply with “guilty”.

His conviction comes just a day after Chinese businesswoman Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, admitted her role as mastermind of a multi-billion pound Bitcoin fraud scheme.

Multi-billion Pound scam

Qian, also 47, confessed to acquiring and possessing criminal property, namely cryptocurrency, in what investigators say is the largest cryptocurrency seizure in the world—now valued at around £5.5 billion (RM31.1 million).

Between 2014 and 2017, Qian defrauded over 128,000 victims in China, before fleeing to the UK. She stored the illicit funds in Bitcoin and later tried to launder the proceeds through property purchases.

Ling’s Role in the operation

Ling, who had been living in Derbyshire, England, is said to have managed cryptocurrency dealings on Qian’s behalf. Prosecutors revealed he stepped in after the arrest of Jian Wen, another accomplice who was jailed last year for six years and eight months.

Investigations showed Wen had helped move a cryptocurrency wallet containing 150 Bitcoin, valued then at £1.7 million (RM9.61 million). Ling allegedly became Qian’s assistant, continuing efforts to launder the illicit funds.

Sentencing set for November

Both Ling and Qian remain in custody, with sentencing scheduled for November 10 and 11. The court will also determine how much of the £16.2 million authorities can successfully recover.

UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis said the convictions send a strong message:

“Money laundering erodes trust, undermines our economy, and fuels the rise of serious organised crime. The UK will never be a safe haven for criminals and their ill-gotten gains”.

