RON95 Targeted Subsidy Begins Today, Malaysians Share Their Reactions

The BUDI MADANI 95 (BUDI95) initiative is now in effect and Malaysian MyKad holders with a valid driving licence can start purchasing subsidised RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre starting from today (30 September).

Malaysian citizens have a few options to claim the subsidised fuel. The methods include scanning their MyKad at the cashier counter inside a petrol station, at the petrol pump card reader itself, or through apps like Setel and Touch ‘n Go.

The MyKad scan will determine eligibility and quota limit for subsidised petrol. There is a cap of 300 litres per month, which will be refreshed at the start of each new month.

Many have gone to petrol stations to test the new system out, and shared their experience on social media.

Malaysians share their experiences buying subsidised fuel

As Malaysians fill their vehicles with RON95 petrol under the new BUDI95 initiative, they’ve also noted a few things they noticed when using the new system.

For one, the petrol pump will show the market price of RM2.60 per litre, which may confuse some. However, there’s no need to panic. As long as you scan your Mykad before purchasing fuel, the subsidised rate will be implemented.

Another individual shared her experience purchasing 10 litres of RON95 petrol using a QR payment method.

The cashier told her that the price she had to pay was RM20.50, although logically it should be RM19.90.

It turns out, paying RM20.50 got her 10.3 litres of petrol so technically she still benefitted from the subsidy.

One person commented on her post saying that if she had paid RM19.90, she would have gotten 10 litres on the dot.

Meanwhile, a woman claimed that buying subsidised RON95 at a Shell petrol station is the easiest.

Through a post on Threads, she said she simply swiped her debit card, scanned her MyKad, and then filled up her vehicle.

According to a photo of her receipt, she was initially charged RM2.60 per litre but the BUDI95 subsidy was later applied.

Some Malaysians were unfortunate enough to hit technical system issues when attempting to purchase RON95 this morning, such as the petrol pump card terminal not being able to read their MyKad and blocking them from claiming the subsidised petrol.

“I repeatedly inserted my MyKad and it kept saying ‘unable to verify at this time’ so I had to buy 20 litres at RM2.60 per litre,” one user shared on Threads.

MOF: Unsubsidised RON95 price remains fixed at RM2.60 per litre

The government announced that the market price of RON95 petrol will be fixed at RM2.60 per litre, Business Today reported.

From 30 September to 8 October 2025, the weekly retail prices of petroleum products under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism have been fixed to:

RON97 – RM3.21 per litre.

Subsidised RON95 – RM1.99 per litre.

Unsubsidised RON95 – RM2.60 per litre.

RON95 for public and goods transport under the Subsidised Petrol Control System (SKPS) – RM2.05 per litre.

Diesel in Peninsular Malaysia – RM2.93 per litre.

Diesel in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan – RM2.15 per litre.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said it will continue to monitor global crude oil price movements and make necessary adjustments when needed to safeguard public welfare.

Additionally, plans are being finalised to qualify e-hailing drivers for additional subsidised fuel allocations, with the ministry working alongside the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) and service operators. The government is also considering extending subsidies to boat operators in Sabah and Sarawak.

