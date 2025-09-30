Fan Bingbing Wishes To Learn Malay Songs From Siti Nurhaliza

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Datuk Kehormat Fan Bingbing, Chinese actress turned Melaka’s Tourism Friendship Ambassador, has expressed her interest in learning simple Malay songs from legendary songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza.

Fan shared this wish of hers during an interview while promoting content for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026).

She was captivated by Siti Nurhaliza’s performance at the VMY2026 launch on 28 September, admiring her commanding presence and stunning vocals. It left her wishing she could learn a few simple songs from the legend herself.

When asked about future plans, she shared she will be returning to Melaka before New Year’s Day to promote Visit Malaysia Year 2026 but further plans are still under discussion.

Fan added she had spoken some Malay in the movie Mother Bumi (2025), directed by Malaysian director Chong Keat Aun.

In the movie, Fan plays a a widow and farmer who uses black magic to help her fellow villagers when faced with a secret about her husband’s death.

To prepare for her role, Fan shared she learned to speak six languages, including Hokkien and Malay, for the film.

After being involved in a major tax evasion scandal in 2018, Fan has pivoted by working outside the country.

According to Oriental Daily, Fan said she has met many Malaysian directors and acknowledged the talent in the local film industry. She also said Melaka was a great setting for movie productions due to its scenic and cultural backdrop.

She recently congratulated director Zhang Jián for winning the Best Screenplay at the 12th Silk Road International Film Festival for the movie Cradle of Mortals/Pavane for an Infant (2024). The film directed by Chong Keat Aun is a Malaysian-Hong Kong co-production.

