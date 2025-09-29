Why Did FIFA Sanction FAM And Seven Naturalised Players? Here’s What We Know

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) suspended seven naturalised Malaysia national team players for 12 months and fined Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) 350,000 Swiss francs (RM1.8 million) on 26 September over forged documents used for an Asia Cup qualifier.

The punishment comes after FIFA’s disciplinary committee received complaints that the documents were doctored so the players could take part in a 4-0 win against Vietnam in June during the Asia Cup qualifiers, Malay Mail reported.

The players involved are Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Tomas Garces, Rodrigo Julian Holgado, Imanol Javier Machuca, Joao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal Iraurgui and Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano. Each of them was fined about RM10,000 and banned from all football-related activities for 12 months.

Perhaps the most high-profile player who was banned, 26-year-old centre-back Facundo Tomás Garcés recently became the first naturalised Malaysian to play in Spain’s La Liga. Image: Facebook | Football Tribe Malaysia

FAM, however, is not taking this quietly. The association has already announced that it will appeal the decision, saying it acted “in good faith and with full transparency”.

According to FAM, FIFA itself had earlier confirmed that these players were eligible, and they are standing firm that they followed the proper procedures.

As it stands, Malaysia is still at the top of its Asia Cup qualifying group with six points from two matches—though that position could be affected depending on what happens next with FIFA’s sanctions.

MACC says the matter is technical and outside their jurisdiction

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has clarified its position on allegations involving forged registration documents of seven naturalised football players submitted by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to FIFA.

In a statement issued on 28 September, MACC confirmed it has been in contact with the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) and held discussions with the National Registration Department (JPN). Through this cooperation, MACC received several documents related to the players’ citizenship application and registration processes.

Based on its preliminary review, MACC stressed that the matter appears to be related to technical processes and falls outside its jurisdiction under the MACC Act 2009. The agency added that there is no indication of corruption or any offence under the Act at this point.

“As such, MACC will not be engaging with FIFA on this matter and will leave it entirely to FAM to resolve with the international football body,” the statement read.

The commission also urged all parties to give space for the resolution process to take place and avoid speculation that could affect discussions between the relevant stakeholders.

STATUS SEMAKAN ISU PEMALSUAN DOKUMEN PENDAFTARAN PEMAIN WARISAN OLEH FAM KEPADA FIFA pic.twitter.com/jfkylHJRgz — SPRM (@SPRMMalaysia) September 28, 2025

Crown Prince of Johor questions FIFA’s ban

Tunku Mahkota Johor (TMJ) and former president of FAM Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, has openly questioned FIFA’s move to punish the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and suspend seven of Malaysia’s mixed-heritage players over alleged document issues.

On X (formerly Twitter), TMJ said he couldn’t understand why FIFA made this decision when the players had already been cleared earlier.

He also pointed out that FAM has followed procedures and worked closely with both FIFA and the Malaysian government. Image: Instagram | @hrhcrownprinceofjohor

“What led to such a decision? Was there any external party that influenced FIFA’s decision?” TMJ asked, hinting that outside pressure may have played a role.

He criticised FIFA for announcing the sanctions so quickly and so publicly, even though FAM’s appeal process isn’t done yet.

“Who was in New York? I hope that FAM will appeal this decision immediately,” he added.

Encouraging Malaysians not to be intimidated, TMJ said: “Fight on. Be brave for being right”.

JPN: Citizenship documents for naturalised players issued according to procedure

The National Registration Department (JPN) clarified that the citizenship certificates issued to seven naturalised football players were processed according to existing procedures under Article 19 of the Federal Constitution of Malaysia.

In a witness statement dated 19 September 2025, JPN Director General Badrul Hisham Bin Alias explained that the department carried out thorough eligibility checks before granting citizenship to the players.

The statement also said the applicants had submitted all required documents, including the names and identification details of their grandparents. As part of its verification process, the department cross-checked this information with foreign documentation from Argentina, Brazil, and Spain.

These documents were used to confirm the applicants’ lineage and were compared with Malaysian records to ensure accuracy and integrity.

The department noted that it was unable to retrieve original handwritten birth records from historical archives. Instead, in line with current administrative practices, the NRD issued official copies based on evidence confirming that a birth had taken place.

According to the statement, the confirmation of these records—together with the applicants’ period of residency in Malaysia, sufficient knowledge of the Malay language, and good conduct—were deemed sufficient grounds under Article 19 to issue certificates of naturalisation.

“I affirm that all due diligence and lawful procedures were observed during this process, and that the issuance of these citizenship certificates was carried out in full compliance with the legal and constitutional requirements of Malaysia,” Badrul said.

FAM dah ikut proses dan kerjasama dgn FIFA & Kerajaan Malaysia. FIFA pun dah approve sebelum ini tetapi kenapa keputusan bertukar now? Apa yang berlaku sampai tiba-tiba ada keputusan macam ini? Adakah ada entiti luar yang terlibat mempengaruhi keputusan FIFA?



Lagi 1 persoalan,… pic.twitter.com/dNOATxZWyT — HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) September 27, 2025

AFC will act according to FIFA Code on FAM sanctions

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has weighed in on FIFA’s decision to punish the FAM, saying it will act in accordance with FIFA’s Disciplinary Code once the case is fully settled, Malaysia Tribune reported.

In a statement, AFC described the matter as a “very serious offence” and acknowledged the potential impact of FIFA’s ruling, especially on competitions organised under its watch.

“AFC recognises the seriousness of this matter and the potential implications for our tournaments. The situation will be carefully reviewed in accordance with the applicable regulations once FIFA’s proceedings are fully concluded,” the confederation said.

At this point, AFC has not announced any further action against FAM or the seven players involved, but indicated it is closely monitoring the case.

