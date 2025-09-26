Honda City Hatchback Spotted Driving Against Traffic On PLUS Highway In Sungai Buloh

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video of a Honda City Hatchback driving against traffic on the North-South Expressway (PLUS highway) has gone viral on social media.

TikTok user @ahmadzufarr, who uploaded the video, said the incident occurred around 1am this morning (26 September).

“This happened at about 1am, right after the Sungai Buloh Overpass (Jejantas Sungai Buloh rest stop) heading towards Bukit Lanjan.

“I don’t know what this Honda City Hatchback’s problem is. Its rear bumper is dented and I don’t know whether they are running away from someone or if it’s something else.

“If they’re normal, they won’t do this. You must stop if you’re going the wrong way, not continue driving against traffic in the fast lane!” he said in the post caption.

A few social media users noted how the car’s hazard lights were turned on and speculated that the driver must have been aware that they were driving against traffic.

One person also shared his encounter with the car on the same night in the comments section, describing its dented rear bumper and flat front tyre on the driver’s side.

“I saw this car last night from Flora Damansara to Kelana Jaya. The rear of the car is dented and the front tyre was flat. They just drove it on its rim. I honked at the car multiple times but they just ignored me,” said the TikTok user.

Police have not issued any statement regarding the incident yet. Stay tuned for updates.

