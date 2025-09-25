Malaysians Can Now Check Their BUDI95 Eligibility Via Official Website

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As most of us are now aware, BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) is the RON95 petrol subsidy initiative the government recently introduced as part of its efforts to alleviate rising costs of living, specifically for Malaysians who hold a national identification document (MyKad) and a valid driver’s licence.

The government is testing the BUDI95 system with an inital rollout for the Malaysian Armed Forces and the police starting from 27 September.

Public servants registered with military or police identification will be the first to receive the subsidised RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre, followed by Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipients on 28 September while other eligible Malaysians will be able to do the same starting from 30 September.

You can already check whether you’re eligible for subsidised RON95

From today (25 September) onwards, Malaysians can check if they are eligible to receive subsidised petrol when the time comes.

You can do so through the BUDI95 official website www.budi95.gov.my or www.budimadani.gov.my.

The subsidised price is limited to 300 litres per month, and every litre beyond the quota will be charged at market price (RM2.60 per litre) until the quota is refreshed the next month.

Petrol station apps such as Setel, Shell App, or CaltexGo will allow you to check your remaining quota for the month (after going through a short verification process).

How to check your eligibility

The checking process is very simple. All you have to do is go to one of the portals mentioned above, either on a computer or mobile phone browser, and follow the instructions.

After entering your IC number, you should be taken to a page that tells you whether you are eligible for the RON95 subsidy or not.

Another way to check is through the Petronas Setel app. All you have to do is open the app and look for the BUDI95 button, tap on it, and follow the instructions. If you’re a first-time user, you will have to go through a verification process first.

Once you’re in, you’ll be able to check your monthly subsidy quota and even purchase the subsidised RON95 fuel through the app when the initiative comes into effect on 30 September.

Other ways to check for eligibility and purchase the subsidised petrol is either through the Touch ‘n Go app or head to a petrol station and scan your MyKad at a terminal inside the station or at the pump itself.

The subsidised fuel is targeted to only Malaysian MyKad holders with a valid driver’s licence.

Non-Malaysians and large companies will have to pay RM2.60 per litre for RON95, while foreign-registered vehicles may only purchase RON97 at petrol stations here.

