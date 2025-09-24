No Daily Refuelling Limit For RON95 Subsidy, Just 300L Monthly Cap

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The government stressed that there is no daily purchase limit on the subsidised RON95 petrol, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance yesterday (23 September).

This came after widespread concerns from Malaysians following Finance Minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan floating the possibility of monitoring high daily usage of the subsidised fuel to curb abuse. Many feared this would complicate daily routines and add pressure on households already facing higher living costs.

Public backlash

Almost immediately, the proposal drew criticism from motorists, business owners, and even policy experts. Many pointed out that a “one-size-fits-all” daily cap does not reflect the diverse needs of Malaysians.

For example, food delivery riders, small traders, and those who commute long distances for work could quickly exceed the limit, while others who drive less frequently would hardly feel the impact. Critics also argued that enforcement would be messy, leading to long queues at petrol stations or loopholes that could be exploited.

Frustrating rule. Under BUDI95, you can’t refuel RON95 more than once a day.



But Malaysians driving long-distance or with small cars and motorbikes often need multiple top-ups.



Small bikes like the Honda Wave or Kriss only hold 4L, so they refuel more often than SUVs.



Muda calls the targeted fuel subsidy initiative a failure

Youth party Muda has criticised the government’s decision to roll out the new Budi95 subsidy scheme to all Malaysians, calling it a failure to deliver on promises of targeted fuel subsidies.

According to a Malaysia Kini report, Muda’s information chief Leben Siddarth said Putrajaya had earlier pledged to use the Central Database Hub (Padu) to determine who really deserves help. This was meant to prevent wastage and ensure subsidies only went to lower- and middle-income groups.

Instead, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that every Malaysian with a valid driving licence will be able to enjoy up to 300 litres of subsidised RON95 petrol each month, regardless of income level.

Muda argued that this “populist move” weakens fiscal discipline, with the Budi95 scheme only expected to save RM4 billion annually—just half of the RM8 billion the government had projected if subsidies were targeted.

The debate highlights an ongoing dilemma for the government: how to balance social fairness with fiscal responsibility, without putting too much strain on the rakyat or the national budget.

