[Watch] “This Is Extravagant!” US Traveller Impressed With Malaysian RnR While Travelling To Terengganu

Malaysians making long road trips during the holidays are all too familiar with the Rest & Relaxation (RnR) stops lining our highways.

We’ve all stopped at these RnRs to use the facilities, grab a bite, and stretch our legs before getting back on the road.

For American travel content creator Terry Pernell, dropping by our RnR was an amazing discovery.

Having travelled extensively around the world, Pernell said he has never come across an RnR as impressive as this one, not even in the US, until now.

Posting a video on his Instagram, he shared he was on a bus to Terengganu and was impressed by the facilities and the range of food and drinks available at the RnR stop.

This is extravagant. Am I lying or no? This is crazy. Yo, y’all got it going on for real, for real. Terry Pernell, full-time solo traveler and content creator.

In the comments, travellers who have stopped by the highway RnR concurred and were impressed by the facilities.

A user who travelled the world on his motorcycle said nothing beats Malaysia’s RnRs and shared how the country is serious about getting its RnRs to world standards.

It turns out that fellow Malaysians were equally delighted and surprised by our own RnR facilities too.

A Malaysian user suggested Pernell to check out the Seremban RnR down south because she was also ‘’mindblown.’’ This suggestion was backed by PLUS Malaysia as well!

Other Malaysians thanked Pernell for reminding Malaysians how good they have it and wished him safe travels.

Last but not least, someone gave the cleaners a shout out for making sure the RnRs stay clean and hospitable.

