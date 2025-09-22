[Watch] Outrage As Family Allegedly Abandons Kittens, Nearly Runs Over One By The Roadside

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A family was caught on video releasing a group of cats but what made people angrier was when the family allegedly ran over a kitten or two.

In the video, the family of five exited the car and an adult cat could be seen jumping out and running away. An adult then shook a bag inside a drain, revealing three small kittens tumbling out of the bag.

While the car tried to do a slow U-turn, two of the kittens seemed to have gone under the tyres. It’s not known what’s the condition of the kittens now but they managed to move after the car went off.

As the car drove away, another kitten gave chase, eliciting further pity from the online public.

Over in the comments, people shared outrage and grief for the family of cats and hoped there will be justice served.

They were saddened to see the adults teaching the children to be cruel to animals.

Hopefully, someone could save and care for the poor abandoned kittens.

