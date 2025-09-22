Khleo Ambrose Congratulates Miss International Queen Winner, Malaysians Give Praise

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Miss International Queen (MIQ), the world’s biggest beauty pageant for transgender women, recently crowned their 2025 winner: Midori Monet, from the United States of America.

Hà Tâm Như (Miss Vietnam) was awarded second runner-up, while Olivia Lauren (Miss Cuba) was declared first runner-up during the crowning moment at Tiffany’s Show Pattaya in Pattaya City, Thailand.

Miss Malaysia earns praise from the public for congratulating MIQ winner first

Khleo Ambrose, who represented Malaysia in MIQ, was lauded by netizens for going up to Monet first when the US contestant was crowned as winner.

Many found it strange that the other contestants seemed “reluctant” to congratulate Miss USA for winning, although they did approach Monet later to do so.

“Ms. Malaysia was so confused like, ‘Why aren’t the other women here?’. Thank goodness she was there to support the winner with true gladness in her heart,” one YouTube user commented.

Another YouTube user said “Strange how the women struggled to congratulate the winner! Don’t think I’ve seen that before! Big congrats to Miss USA and kudos to Miss Malaysia for showing kindness and fair play!”.

Others cheered Khleo in the comments section for showing class and good sportsmanship towards the MIQ 2025 winner.

On Instagram, many showered Khleo with compliments and expressed their pride.

Khleo made it to the Top 12 category in MIQ and was awarded a special title

Hailing from Sabah, Khleo climbed up to the Top 12 in MIQ this year and was also awarded Miss Golden Shape, one of the special titles in the pageant.

Many Malaysians praised Khleo for showing courage and grace while representing Malaysia in the international pageantry. Some even look to Khleo as a sign of progress in how gender diversity is discussed in public.

Khleo’s impact on transgender conversation in Malaysia

By talking from personal experience, Khleo contributes to raising awareness about medical and health-related barriers trans people face in Malaysia.

In one interview, Khleo discussed the issue of transgender healthcare in Malaysia, especially how some people self-medicate because they lack safe, trusted access to clinics. The Malaysian MIQ contestant described using the pageant platform as a chance to show that “there is a better way”.

Khleo’s presence in MIQ and the global stage encourages conversation about how Malaysia treats transgender people in policy, health, media, and socially.

Miss International Queen pageant

Every year, Pattaya, Thailand, becomes the heart of the transgender pageant world when it hosts Miss International Queen (MIQ) — widely recognized as the largest and most prestigious beauty contest for transgender women. Since its inception in 2004, the pageant has grown into more than just a competition; it’s a global platform for visibility, empowerment, and advocacy.

Unlike traditional beauty pageants, Miss International Queen carries an extra layer of significance. Contestants are not only judged for their grace, style, and stage presence but also for their ability to champion social issues and represent their communities with authenticity. The pageant celebrates diversity while promoting acceptance and understanding of transgender people worldwide.

Over the years, the stage has seen contestants from Latin America, Europe, Asia, and beyond. Winners often go on to use their titles as advocacy tools, highlighting issues such as healthcare access, gender identity rights, and social inclusion.

Last year, entrepreneur and model Eva Foster was sent to Thailand to represent Malaysia in MIQ 2024.

