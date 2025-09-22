Kelantan Police Chief: Girls In “Consensual” Statutory Rape Cases Should Be Charged Too

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kelantan’s police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat recently suggested that girls involved in “consensual” statutory rape cases should be charged alongside adult male perpetrators

The rationale behind his proposal was that nearly 90 percent of statutory rape cases in the state were consensual, Sinar Harian reported.

“Currently, the existing law is more geared towards prosecuting men only, while investigations have found that in many cases, both parties are willing.

“When a report is made, we still have to open an investigation paper and charge the man according to the Penal Code or the Child Act, even if there is an admission that it was done consensually,” Mohd Yusoff told a press conference at the Kelantan police headquarters.

He said this while commenting on the rising trend of rape and sexual crimes involving teenagers in Kelantan, which has become increasingly worrying since last year.

According to him, the proposal will be discussed with the Attorney General’s Chambers, the Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department, and other relevant parties to refine the legal mechanisms so that fairer action can be taken.

“We are not looking to prosecute arbitrarily. Instead, we want to find more effective preventive measures.

“If the law allows action to be taken against both parties, such cases can be curbed,” he explained.

He added that underage sexual relations are usually investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code (rape) and Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, while girls are generally protected as victims.

Mohd Yusoff stressed that the proposal is intended to ensure a clear message reaches teenagers so that they will not easily become involved in prohibited acts.

Tebrau MP criticises Mohd Yusoff’s proposal

Jimmy Puah, the Tebrau member of parliament, described the Kelantan police chief’s statement as “deeply irresponsible” and that it reflects a serious misunderstanding of Malaysia’s sexual offence laws while undermining fundamental principles of child protection.

Puah said the Penal Code was clear that only adult men can be charged with statutory rape, not girls under the age of 16, “even if they consent”.

“A child cannot legally give consent. The law is based on the fact that they are not mentally, emotionally, or socially mature enough to make such decisions,” he said in a Facebook post.

“The law was enacted to protect children, not punish them. It exists to stop any attempts by adults to exploit minors regardless through power, age or emotional manipulation.

“His remarks send the wrong message that if a victim does not resist, or is deceived by sweet words, then she is a party to the offence,” he elaborated.

He said if such a law comes into place, it will only add stigma and discourage victims from coming forward.

Lawyer says statutory rape age limit should be lowered to 14 years old

Defence lawyer and solicitor Nik Saiful Adli Burhan said the proposal should be understood fairly, rationally and based on the true reality of underage rape cases tried in court.

According to him, more than a decade of experience in handling criminal cases shows that most underage rape cases actually start from a consensual relationship between teenage couples, and not a forced attack, Sinar Harian reported.

“The majority of cases are not reported by the victims themselves, but are only detected when the family or the hospital makes a report, for example after pregnancy occurs.

“In this situation, the police and the court have no discretion because the law rejects any defence of consent if the victim is under 16 years old,” he told reporters.

Nik Saiful also said the two main provisions that apply in such cases are Section 375(g) of the Penal Code which sets the age limit at 16 years and Section 2(1) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which sets the age limit at 18 years.

“It is time for the statutory rape age limit to be revised to be more realistic with the maturity level of today’s teenagers.

“The age limit should be considered for lowering to 14 years, and judges should be empowered to assess a person’s maturity level, not just based on age,” he said.

He also suggested that cases proven to have been committed willingly but cannot be charged as rape be brought to the Syariah Court through closer cooperation between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the State Islamic Religious Department.

“If it is proven that both parties were willing, action can be taken under the offence of adultery to educate the community to be more responsible in protecting their dignity.

“The law should not be seen only as a punishment tool, but rather as an educational mechanism,” he added.

