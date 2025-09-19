Locally Produced “Santubong” Beer Pulled From Shelves After Facing Government Backlash

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Kuching-based craft beer distributor was forced to withdraw a local-made beer that was named after one of Sarawak’s prominent mountains, Mount Santubong.

Following protests from Santubong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and her constituents, Zebrew shared an announcement on social media informing the public that the name Santubong and the product itself will no longer be used and has been removed from shelves.

“Due to overwhelming response and attention around the name Santubong, we’ve decided to mark history with this product.

“After much thought, the name and the product will no longer be used going forward and the product has been removed from the shelves,” the company said in a post on Instagram.

In a recent Facebook post, Nancy Shukri welcomed the company’s decision and thanked the community for standing together in the matter.

She had strongly objected the use of Santubong as a name for an alcoholic product, calling it insensitive as the majority of her constituents are Muslims.

“I completely agree (with concerns raised by the community). It is obvious that the sensitivities of the Santubong community, the majority of whom are Muslims, have not been taken into account,” she said.

According to its product information, the Santubong beer was brewed and bottled in Sibu.

Zebrew also distributes Zebra Lager Pilsner and Meow Meow craft beer.

