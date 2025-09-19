Device To Determine Eligibility For Petrol Subsidy Spotted On Social Media

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An electronic device that is allegedly being used to scan Malaysian IDs (MyKad) to check the holder’s eligibility for petrol subsidies has been making rounds through a video uploaded on social media.

Facebook user Eric See-To – Lim Sian See shared the video on his personal account, where a woman who is supposedly a supplier of the device, is conducting a tutorial for petrol station staff on how to use the scanner.

Based on the video, the device requires the customer’s MyKad to be slotted in and it will show whether they are eligible for the subsidy, they’ve run out of their subsidy quota, or they are not eligible for the subsidy.

Targeted fuel subsidy expected to be implemented at the end of the month, with more details to come

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said more details on the targeted subsidy are expected to be announced by the end of September, Bernama reported.

The government is currently in the final phase of refining the eligibility criteria and implementation methods of the new subsidy system.

“This MyKad mechanism works by inserting the MyKad into a government-provided reader terminal. The terminal will connect to the government’s Central Database Hub (PADU) to determine eligibility and quota,” Amir Hamzah said.

Meanwhile, the public is advised to check their MyKad chips and get them replaced if necessary, so they can benefit from the targeted RON 95 fuel subsidy that is expected to be implemented at the end of the month.

“The price of RON95 petrol will be reduced to RM1.99 per litre through this targeted subsidy. One important thing Malaysians must do is check their MyKad and ensure the chip is working properly,” Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

“If the chip is damaged or unreadable, don’t worry. You can go directly to any National Registration Department office or counter nationwide. God willing, it can be completed on the same day,” he added.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said plans were underway to base the RON 95 fuel subsidy mechanism on a two-tier pricing system with subsidised and non-subsidised.

What will be the price difference between subsidised and non-subsidised RON95 petrol?

According to a Bernama report in July, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that once the targeted petrol subsidy is implemented, Malaysians will enjoy RON 95 at RM1.99 per liter.

The price of RON 95 without subsidy was around RM2.50 per liter despite global oil prices being in decline this year.

However, there will be a monthly quota for the subsidy, after which you will have to pay at retail price until the limit is refreshed. This is to prevent those who are not eligible from having someone else pumping subsidised fuel for them.

At time of press, the government has not yet announced the approximate quota for the subsidy.

Why is the targeted subsidy being implemented?

The new system is designed to reduce fraud and wastage by ensuring subsidies are only given to those who meet eligibility criteria, including Malaysian citizens with appropriate income and vehicle ownership.

Additionally, savings from the more targeted subsidy are intended to be reallocated to welfare programs, rural development, and boosting the minimum wage.

