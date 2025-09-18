Sky’s The Limit: Malaysia Airlines’ All-Women Flight Makes History

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia Airlines (MAS) paid homage to the strength, expertise, and leadership of women in aviation during its Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu flight recently.

Flight MH2610 took off with an all-women team, from ground operations to the cockpit. The ground operations included check-in agents, engineers, and security officers.

With women now making up 36 per cent of Malaysia Aviation Group’s workforce, surpassing the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 25by2025 initiative, this milestone marks not just progress, but a powerful reminder that the sky has no limits. Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines expressed hope that the flight will inspire colleagues and future aviators to dream bigger and break barriers.

It’s not the first time MAS honoured the women in the company. In 2023, Simple Flying reported that MAS conducted a rare all-women-operated flight MH2520 from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Women were involved throughout the whole process: From check-in to aerobridge handling, aircraft taxing and refueling, including the cabin crew taking care of passengers on board. Captain Noorsazrina Zulkifli and Second Officer Wong Wei Ming piloted the flight.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.