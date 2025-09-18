Saint Kylo: Taking Malaysia’s Sound To Dublin and Beyond

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When you think of Malaysia’s global exports, music might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Food, culture, and fashion often dominate the conversation. But every so often, an artist comes along who insists on being heard — not just at home, but on stages halfway across the world.

Enter Kyren Thomas, the Malaysian artist who recently took his sound to Dublin, Ireland, as part of a music program organised by Irish whiskey maker Jameson.

Image: Instagram | @saint.kylo

Under the stage moniker of Saint Kylo, Kyren’s brand of music will get everyone in the room to get up and dance like it’s the 70s. And we’re speaking from experience.

In an exclusive interview with TRP, the young KL-based musician shares his journey — From starting out at open-mic nights to becoming a funky tour de force in Malaysia’s music scene and beyond.

From KL to Dublin: Jameson Distilled Sounds

Growing up in Malaysia, Saint Kylo didn’t just stumble into music — he was born into it.

“I grew up with music surrounding me at all times,” he recalls.

“My dad and mom blasting music in the car every time we went on lil family trips. Those early years definitely embedded the dreams of playing on massive stages and writing music inside me.”

Image: Instagram | @saint.kylo

That early spark has carried him across continents, landing him in Dublin as part of the Jameson Distilled Sounds program, where he stood shoulder-to-shoulder with global talents. But before the world knew him as Saint Kylo, he was just Kylo — a kid with big dreams and a soundtrack shaped by legends.

The soundtrack of his childhood

Kyren’s musical education wasn’t through conservatories or tutors, but through the warmth of cassette tapes and vinyl spinning in his father’s home.

“My dad, for sure, sparked my passion,” he says.

“Growing up listening to B.B. King, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Prince 24/7 on his record and cassette players. I was bound to do this for a living,” he shared.

Photo provided to TRP.

Without formal lessons, Kyren taught himself everything he knows. A behind-the-scenes clip of Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay composing using just a tape recorder became his unexpected guide.

“He was using a tape recorder and sorta singing melodies and bass lines into it. And I was like kapooowww — this is gonna be my main method of getting these songs outta my skull. And the rest was history.”

Family, funk, and finding his voice

The rhythm runs deep in the family. His dad, in his own words, is “a sick percussion player” while his siblings and mother dance and sing. That creative ecosystem nurtured his love for performance, pushing him toward the stage.

At 17, Kylo cut his teeth on open mics before forming his first band for Urbanscapes 2012, a local creative festival. But it was with RYOTJONES, his 2017 funk collective, that he shook the KL scene.

“KL hadn’t heard funk like that till we came about,” he laughs. “We sorta caused a massive ruckus in the scene.”

By 2020, Kyren was ready to go solo.

“I kinda always knew I was going to. I just worked at a whole different pace and wanted to constantly keep doing new stuff. Everyone already called me Kylo, so I just added ‘Saint’ — inspired by Gnarls Barkley’s St. Elsewhere. I didn’t wanna be a Lil something or Yung something,” he said.

Kyren’s leap to the global stage came when Jameson Malaysia submitted his name for consideration, and Jameson Global handpicked him as one of their top ten artists. The moment he found out, he says, was surreal: “I felt like I was dreaming. Probably the happiest week of my entire life”.

Photo provided to TRP.

The program in Dublin wasn’t just a showcase — it was a creative playground. When asked about his experience, Kyren had this to say:

“Nothing short of magical, to be honest. Everyone’s so lovely and so talented. It felt like a bunch of siblings at a summer camp, surrounded by the thing we loved most; whiskey and music,” Kyren shared.

He collaborated with Dublin artist Skinner, reworking a demo called Hollywood. The track took shape with a dream team of musicians back in KL: Lang, Moghul Miz, Kenny Macartney, Mister TwoFive, Lyn Wen Ten on backing vocals, and Peter Fredman on saxophone.

“We just kept sharpening it, layering it, and building it into something special”

It’s also worth mentioning that we can now add another name to the list of Malaysians who have appeared on Rolling Stone Magazine because Saint Kylo was mentioned in an article featuring all the artists who were picked for the Jameson Distilled Sounds program!

Back in 2016, singer and songwriter Yuna had her album “Chapter” featured in Rolling Stone Magazine’s top R&B releases of the year.

What’s next for Saint Kylo

Fresh off Dublin, Kyren’s not slowing down as he told TRP about an upcoming nationwide tour that he’s going on with Jameson, starting from 17 October this year.

“And I’m also prepping something really special for the local indie acts in Malaysia. I can’t spill all the beans right now, but we’ve got some magic for you guys,” he said with excitement.

Photo provided to TRP.

For aspiring musicians in Malaysia, Kyren offers a clear message: “Keep doing what you’re doing. Create with a global mindset, for you and for a global audience. Just do you and make the art you wanna make. Think big. Believe big. Work hard. Stay humble”.

Saint Kylo’s story is more than a career milestone — it’s a cultural marker. From family car rides filled with Stevie Wonder to sharing a stage in Dublin, his journey proves Malaysian-made music has a place in the global spotlight.

As he continues carving his path, one thing is certain: Saint Kylo isn’t just chasing his dream — he’s carrying Malaysia with him.

Keep an eye out and an ear open for Saint Kylo’s upcoming Malaysia tour with Jameson on his official Instagram page @saint.kylo.

Image provided to TRP.

What is Jameson Distilled Sounds exactly?

When you think of Jameson, you probably think of whiskey. Smooth, triple-distilled, unmistakably Irish. But over the past few years, Jameson has been distilling something else entirely — music.

Jameson Distilled Sounds is a global program that’s quietly becoming one of the coolest crossovers between brand culture and the music industry.

At its core, the program is about discovery. It’s a platform designed to spotlight emerging talent from across the world — artists who might not yet be household names, but who have the originality and presence to one day headline festivals.

Instead of just sponsoring gigs or plastering logos across stages, Jameson does something smarter: it brings artists together. The program selects musicians from different countries, flies them to Dublin (the birthplace of Jameson), and gives them the space to collaborate, create, and perform.

It’s less about competition, more about connection — an international jam session that blurs borders and genres.

Perhaps one of the coolest parts of the program is American R&B singer, rapper and songwriter Anderson .Paak being Jameson’s Music Distiller, a role that places him at the heart of everything: from selecting the artists, to guiding creative direction, from pairing talents from different countries to overseeing final performances.

