No Malaysia Day Joy In Sabah As 2,800 Displaced Due To Floods

After a joyous four-day weekend celebrating Malaysia Day, most Malaysians have returned home to return to the work grind.

Unfortunately, our fellow countrymen and women in East Malaysia have been going through a harrowing time over the long holiday as continuous heavy rain caused disastrous floods and landslides across the state.

According to news reports, the constant rainfall triggered floods and landslides across several parts of Sabah since Friday (12 September).

The number of flood victims in the Bornean state increased to 2,813 people involving 752 families on Tuesday (16 September), The Star reported.

In a statement, the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said the number rose by 339 people compared to 2,474 people recorded at noon on the same day.

As many as 22 Evacuation Centres were activated to accommodate the 752 affected families.

At least 11 confirmed dead, with several more reported missing

Earlier, a report by Malay Mail said 11 people have been confirmed dead and several more missing from landslides that were triggered by the continuous rain in Sabah.

Seven people including four children were confirmed dead after being buried in a landslide in Kampung Cenderakasih, Inanam. The landslide also buried several houses in an incident that occurred at 9.15am on 15 September.

Meanwhile, in the Papar district, another landslide struck Kampung Mook where two people died — a 38-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son.

In Kampung Maragang Tuntul, another village in Papar, a mother in her 30s and her two children were reported missing.

At time of press, various news outlets have reported that the death toll has climbed to 13.

Government responds with RM10 million allocation, Malaysian organisations call for aid to help victims

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim approved an allocation of RM10 million to be distributed to flood victims in Sabah through the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

He said the funds are on top of some RM11 million that was channelled through the Sabah state government, Free Malaysia Today reported on Monday, 15 September.

The government also mobilised machinery to assist victims and to make sure that aid reaches them without any issues.

Meanwhile, Malaysian humanitarian groups, religious bodies, and members of the public have been rallying on social media to support the families who were displaced by the Sabah floods and landslides.

According to New Straits Times, the Malaysiand Red Crescent Society Sabah is leading a humanitarian mission through calls for contributions that range from rice, canned food, and baby formula to blankets, power banks, and mosquitoe repellent.

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) Sabah is also conducting a similar donation drive, preferring donations in kind for mattresses, pillows, dry food, and cleaning tools while also accepting cash donations.

Sacred Heart Cathedral in Kota Kinabalu issued an urgent appeal for monetary support to ease difficulties for affected families, especially ones that have been forced to take shelter at Balai Raya Madsiang, Tadika Kemas Poginoun and Inobong Parish Hall.

Persatuan Ulama Malaysia (PUM) launched a flash donation campaign for Sabah flood victims, calling on solidarity for those who have been affected by the disaster.

Malaysians have also taken to social media to collect emergency supplies or funds, either to purchase basic necessities or to deliver them directly to families whose homes have been damaged.

