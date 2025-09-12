Unpacking The Kampung Sungai Baru Uproar: Why The Rage?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On 11 September, authorities initiated an eviction of residential properties in Kampung Sungai Baru, Kuala Lumpur. The situation escalated into a violent confrontation as residents clashed with law enforcement officials who were executing a court-ordered demolition of the area.

Leading the operation was a court bailiff, who was supported by a few government agencies including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU), Malaysia’s riot police, New Straits Times reported.

Residents gathered early in the morning in solidarity and at around 10am, they attempted to push into the restricted demolition zone. Police formed a wall to bar them from entering, which resulted in a brawl where Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman sustained injuries to his head and face.

Photos of Sulizmie with blood streaming down his face quickly went viral on social media. Following the scuffle, media personnel were barred from entering the operation area.

Police proceeded with the eviction despite ongoing resistance from residents, who have repeatedly said they want the government to halt the demolition until all legal challenges are resolved.

Why is there a court-ordered demolition on Kampung Sungai Baru?

Kampung Sungai Baru had been slated for redevelopment since the government gazetted the land acquisition on 21 June, 2021 under Section 8 of the Land Acquisition Act 1960.

The gazettement involved 410 residential units comprising 37 terrace houses, 72 flats, and hundreds of apartments, affecting more than 2,000 residents, according to Malaysia Now.

Negotiations with the area’s residents ran from 2016 to 2020, followed by land acquisitions and approvals.

Problems began when a minority group expressed dissatisfaction with the developer’s joint venture (JV) agreement and compensation.

Location of Kampung Baru in the centre of Kuala Lumpur (ESRI ArcGIS® base map); (b) traditional vernacular house; (c) modern vernacular house. Source: Research Gate

Residents not happy with compensation and fear of displacement

Many Kampung Sungai Baru residents had disagreed with the compensation rate of RM400 per square foot set by the Federal Territories Director of Lands and Mines Office.

They argued that the rate is well below actual market value as land in the Golden Triangle and KLCC areas can go up to more than RM1,000 per square foot.

Residents of the area see the project not as progress, but as forced displacement under unfair terms.

Contrary to claims of the redevelopment operation being part of or similar to the Urban Renewal Act (URA), the government gazetted the acquisition of Kampung Sungai Baru under Section 8 of the Land Acquisition Act 1960 on 21 June, 2021.

The Kampung Sungai Baru Residents’ Rights Committee have filed legal challenges, arguing that the government and developer are ignoring due process by expediting the demolition process before the case is concluded.

The government’s stance on Kampung Sungai Baru redevelopment

The government sees the project as a way to revitalize Kampung Baru and Kuala Lumpur. They argue that the redevelopment of Kampung Sungai Baru will help bring infrastructure, modern mixed-use development, and better housing.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa was quoted in a report by The Star saying Kampung Baru is “somewhat behind in development”.

“So, we want the redevelopment of Kampung Sungai Baru to be a catalyst to the development of Kampung Baru as well as Kuala Lumpur,” she said at a press conference.

In response to a query about claims that the government is changing narrative of the redevelopment of Kampung Sungai Baru, the government maintains that most affected residents — especially the ones living in flats — have agreed to the project.

Meanwhile Titiwangsa Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani called for the proposed URA to protect the heritage and historical rights of Kampung Sungai Baru residents, warning against forced evictions during redevelopment.

He urged the government to learn from the disputes that have delayed redevelopment efforts in one of the last remaining Malay villages in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

“The government must take heed of the issues that have arisen in Kampung Sungai Baru and use them as a basis for incorporation into any legislation, including the proposed URA,” said the Titiwangsa MP, whose constituency covers Kampung Sungai Baru, in a special edition of TV3’s Podcast Utama.

