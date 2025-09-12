RM101,100 Reward: Help Find The Person Who Skinned A Dog Alive In Melaka

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last month, a dog was found with parts of its body and head stripped of fur in Krubong, Melaka. It’s believed the poor animal was skinned alive and left to suffer with exposed flesh.

The dog was taken to the vet and it was determined the injuries were too severe. Sadly, the dog was put down so as to not prolong its suffering.

The hunt for the perpetrator is still underway. Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and volunteers are offering a reward of up to RM101,100 (bumped from the initial RM51,100) for anyone who has information.

The reward was initially raised from public donations and businesses. On 20 August, a concerned businessman contributed an additional RM30,000 to the cause.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Stray Animals Federation Malaysia (SAFM) or the police to help with identifying the perpetrator(s). My Forever Doggo wrote that whoever comes forward will have their details protected.

Since the first few reports of the dog’s suffering, many people were shocked by the cruelty. Dog lovers and NGOs gathered at the Merdeka Jaya Industrial Zone for a press conference to pursue justice for the dog.

It was during this press conference that the initial reward of RM51,100 was announced for anyone who comes forward with information about the perpetrator.

