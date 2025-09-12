ECRL Project Completion Disrupted Due To Stolen Cables

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project that connects the western coast of Peninsular Malaysia from Port Klang to Kota Bharu on the east coast has hit a snag in its construction as over 1,600 meters of connector cables were discovered to have been stolen.

According to Bernama, China Communications Construction Sdn Bhd (CCCECRL) said in a statement that 1,080 meters of cables were stolen along the Temerloh-Lanchang stretch, with another 599 meters missing along Lanchang-Bentong over the course of two weeks.

“CCCECRL strongly condemns the theft of connector cables along the ECRL alignment from Temerloh to Bentong. This incident has caused severe damage to the rail infrastructure and has the potential to disrupt the completion schedule of this national project.

“Since June, a series of thefts involving high-value rail components, including cables and transformers, have been detected. The latest incident indicates a worrying trend of thefts that directly affects the progress of the project,” the statement said.

The rail contractor said the theft increases repair and replacement costs, in addition to causing delays in the overall project progress.

“The replacement components, which are custom-ordered, take months to procure, thereby affecting the critical role of the ECRL project in delivering long-term social and economic benefits to the East Coast Region and the nation as a whole,” it said.

A police report has been lodged and the company is working closely with authorities for further investigations.

The East Cost Rail Link was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026

Image: ECRL

The ECRL is a major infrastructure project consisting mainly of a rail line being built to connect the East Coast states of Peninsular Malaysia (Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahabng) with the West Coast (Selangor, including the Greater Klang Valley) via a standard gauge, partially double-track and fully electrified system.

According to Malaysia Rail Line (MRL), the rail project was scheduled to be completed by end 2026, and operational from January 2027.

The connection will provide a four-hour travel time between Kota Bahru and Kuala Lumpur, compared to a seven-hour car journey.

Its total length is 665km and is designed for both passenger and freight services.

The train system is also built with the goal of stimulating economic growth along its corridor by making transport of people and goods easier. This includes boosting tourism, enabling industries, and better access to services.

