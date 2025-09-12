Calling All Artists! TRX Is Looking To Showcase Your Sculpture (If You Win)

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The master developer of Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), TRX City Sdn Bhd, is organising a sculpture design contest for its public realm enhancement programme.

The theme of the design competition, “Intersection of Exchanges,” aligns with TRX as an economic hub and a lifestyle and cultural destination. The winning sculpture design should express what it means to live at the intersection of global ambition and local spirit, embodying urban architecture and nature.

TRX is a place of growth, for both commerce and culture. True to its “international financial centre with a soul” DNA, TRX art story honours its community, heritage, and cultural identity. We want this to be reflected in our public realm, and we invite our art community to materialise this vision. TRX City Sdn Bhd Director of Marketing and Communications Maisara Ismail

Art@TRX launch at Ruang Teduh, The Exchange 106.

Details of the TRX sculpture competition

Open call launch: 7 August 2025

Submission deadline: 31 October 2025

Winner announcement: To be announced before 31 December 2025

The competition is split into two categories:

Main Category (ages 16 and above)

Open to all Malaysian artists, designers, collectives, and design firms.

First Prize Winner: RM50,000

RM50,000 2 Runners-up: RM10,000 each

Group submissions or collaborations from a company/collective/design studio is allowed, but the cash prize will only be paid out to one party/individual.

Student Category (ages 16 and above)

Open to all Malaysian students studying locally or abroad, or international students currently enrolled in Malaysian institutions.

First Prize Winner: RM10,000

RM10,000 2 Runners-up: RM2,500 each

The competition is free entry for all eligible participants. Only winning entries will receive feedback from the judging panel.

What happens after winning?

The winner will work with TRX’s team to fabricate the sculpture design. However, there may be feedback from the panel of judges, TRX, and potential sponsors incorporated during the production process.

All IP rights of selected works will be owned by TRX City Sdn Bhd.

Where will the sculpture be placed?

TRX has identified several locations at the Raintree Plaza but the location largely depends on the winning sculpture. TRX assured that the winning sculpture will be placed in a prominent spot for all to see and enjoy.

Are there any tips?

The judges encourage a focus on local design and local materials like our hardwood and stones, if possible. Bear in mind that the sculpture will be placed outdoors so it will need to be weather-proof and doesn’t endanger the public.

It’s also great if the sculpture is interactive and functional.

Do peruse the competition’s FAQ here for the judging criteria.

Submissions & Questions

For more information about submission requirements, check out the official competition website here.

If there are any further questions, you can email art@trx.my.

Who are the judges?

The judging panel is made up of two prominent Malaysian artists and a committee representing the competition organiser, TRX City. The artists on the judging panel are highly respected for their celebrated projects and award-winning pieces.

Jun Ong is a Kuala Lumpur-based light and installation artist, known for his iconic work “Star” – a five-story light installation in Penang nominated for World’s Best in Spatial Art at the Media Architecture Biennale (2016) in Sydney, among other notable projects. His works are usually inspired by humanistic perception of the universe at large and the concept of worldbuilding, from the fields of astronomy to geology.

It’s an exciting opportunity for artists and students to rethink what public art means in the context of Kuala Lumpur and the impact of TRX on the urban fabric of the city. Today, there is a strong desire amongst urbanites to be inspired by art and experiences in public realms. Public art when executed well has an opportunity to transcend various mediums to connect to the public at various levels – day and night, rain or shine. Jun Ong

IG @junihaoni | www.junong.co

Judges Jun Ong and Ramlan Abdullah.

Ramlan Abdullah is a prominent Malaysian sculpture artist renowned for his innovative use of industrial materials. A graduate of the MARA Institute of Technology and the Pratt Institute in New York, his career spans over three decades, with sculptures exhibited internationally and featured in numerous public and private collections, establishing him as a key figure in contemporary Southeast Asian art.

He sees this initiative as a vital recognition of 3D art and sculpture, emphasizing sculpture as a powerful tool for urban beautification, city identity, and creative placemaking.

My expectations focus on the originality of ideas, conceptual strength rooted in local identity, and the use of environmentally friendly materials. I also value a strong balance between aesthetic form, technological innovation, construction techniques, and overall presentation quality. The goal is to see sculptures that not only inspire but also harmonize with the surrounding TRX urbanscape. Ramlan Abdullah

IG @ramlanabdullah_sculpture

