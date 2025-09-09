“Not About A Long Stick” Protester Claims Suria KLCC Guards Kept Changing Reasons To Block Entry

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Facebook user, Wan Fatin Suryanie, who claimed to be part of the group stopped by Suria KLCC security the other day, shared her account of what took place.

Based on Suria KLCC’s official statement, the group protesting the genocide in Gaza and Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Malaysia weren’t allowed in the mall because one of them carried a ‘’long wooden stick.’’

Wan Fatin Suryanie claimed that this wasn’t accurate nor true.

She shared that some of them had joined the larger protest on September 6 from Bukit Bintang to KLCC. After the protest, they wanted to head to the mall to wash up, have a drink, and pray. There were no plans to protest inside. They still had protest paraphernalia such as a baby effigy, placards, keffiyeh, pots, and rolled-up Palestinian flags with them.

Describing the mall’s security as thugs, she claimed the guards kept changing the reasons for not letting them in. The guards allegedly told them they couldn’t bring in the effigy, then the placards, and harassed the person holding the rolled flag.

Former MP Tian Chua stepped in to escort the people, including families with young children, into the mall but was also harassed by the guards.

Tian Chua asked the guards to specify exactly what’s not allowed in the mall, which was the flag. He told the group to hand him the flag so they could go in while he waits outside. However, the guards started to rush at the group and a scuffle ensued.

Wan Fatin said the incident has left some of them shaken and traumatised.

Another family also shared their story that’s related to the scuffle in Suria KLCC. They planned to take the LRT home after the protest but was chased out rudely by the guards. They then met up with Tian Chua and the other protestors who haven’t gone home and explained what happened. Tian Chua said he would try to get them to the station.

The family later shared that their young daughter was touched aggressively during the scuffle until Tian Chua helped push them through.

Wan Fatin said Suria KLCC has shown its true colours and that the mall takes offence with any symbol or paraphernalia displaying justice and humanity towards the genocide in Palestine.

She praised Tian Chua’s courage, calling his act inspiring, for defending their rights, the flag, and families from being harassed. She also gave a positive shout out to Avenue K for letting them enter, dine, and pray peacefully without issues.

She reiterated that this was not a Muslim issue, but one of humanity and conscience.

Wan Fatin and many others have called on Suria KLCC to be accountable for the aggressive treatment and to issue a sincere public apology.

