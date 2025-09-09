How Lane Hoggers Cause Unnecessary Traffic Jams On The Road

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Have you wondered why there’s a traffic jam when the road in front is clear of cars? Professional rally driver YS Khong recorded evidence to show what typically causes a traffic holdup on a clear road.

One of the most common causes is drivers holding up the right lane aka the fast lane. In the dashcam clip, Khong pointed out a van that was cruising slowly on the right lane.

The van eventually held up a car and did not speed up or changed lanes to let the other car speed through.

The queue slowly turned into a long one, holding up at least four cars as the journey went on. The cars held up by the van in the fast lane had no choice but to keep braking.

This hold up resulted in a long line of cars being held up on the fast lane, effectively turning the right lane into a slow lane and making it hard for other cars to overtake from the right.

This phenomenon is also known as the “traffic snake,’’ a bottleneck that affects the flow of traffic by forcing faster vehicles to slow down and creating a ripple effect.

Khong also noted that the middle lane was also held up by another slow moving vehicle. He shared that it’s ok to drive at our own pace but to also ‘’read the room.’’

Khong said it’s best to move over to let other cars pass by if one wants to drive slow on the right lane.

There are some who believe the van was driving following the speed limit while others shared the same belief as Khong.

Bottom line, drive safe, don’t hog lanes, and read the room.

