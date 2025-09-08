Dodgy Caghi Has Been Selling Our Data For Years – Why Is It Still Up?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The repeated exposure of personal data breaches has unfortunately become a recurring issue, almost like an annual event.

After all these years, the public generally understands that these breaches either originate from within governmental bodies and various organizations, given their extensive access to sensitive personal information, or are the work of hackers.

However, there’s also a website called Caghi that has been selling our data for USD 50 (about RM210.90) and it has been going on for a looong time.

Caghi is a Malaysian open-source intelligence platform that aggregates data from various public sources. It leverages tools like AI, blockchain, and open-source intelligence to provide fast, secure, and anonymous access to public records.

It’s said Caghi sources our data from the National Registration Department (JPN), the Road Transport Department (JPJ), MySPR Semak, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), telecommunication companies, and more.

A quick search of someone’s name, MyKad number, birthday, car number plate, phone number, or company registration number and you can find out everything about that person. This includes the person’s house address and their neighbours’ addresses, credit card CVV numbers, and other banking information.

People have reported the Caghi website to the authorities and spoken out about it online over the years but no action has been taken. To this day, the website is still up and accessible via a VPN.

Recently, the Facebook page Pendakwah Teknologi and Sinar Harian tested the website and proved the claims true.

Reactions from the public

The fact that Caghi is still online disappointed and angered many people, especially those who have kept track of the website and waited for the authorities to take action.

Pendakwah Teknologi said all agencies who harp about data security should close down if they couldn’t take down Caghi until now. The page added that there’s no need to worry about TikTok stealing our data when the data leak and selling happens at home.

A netizen pointed out this puts trust in MyDigital ID, which is already low, even lower if all personal details are already easily accessed via Caghi.

Some asked if the public can sue the relevant authorities like the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission under the Malaysian Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (PDPA).

