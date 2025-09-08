At Least 150 Government Apps Available For Download – Time To Streamline?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Take a look at your phone and take stock of how many government or government-related apps you have had to download. The numbers are going to vary based on what’s enforced and needed, and whether we know about the existence of the app.

No matter the reasons, we can all agree that there are just too many government apps for everything and nothing these days.

Based on our checks, there are at least 150 government apps parked under Gamma.my (Government of Malaysia) and they’re all made by various government agencies.

Gamma.my itself is an app in the Play Store. What is it? An app to download other apps.

Some apps by Gamma.my

Some apps that aren’t listed under Gamma.my include MyBayar Saman (parked under Royal Malaysia Police) and MyJPJ (parked under Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan, Malaysia).

And yes, MyDigital ID is parked under MyDigital ID with a million downloads and 4.8 stars rating so far.

Among the least downloaded apps, surprisingly, are reporting apps like MyJalan KKR (50K+ downloads) and Respons Rakyat V2 (1K+ downloads), given how much Malaysians like to complain.

The most downloaded app was MySPR Semak so at least we’re allegedly vigilant about our voter status. MySPR Semak has more than a million downloads with 4.3 stars rating.

This is followed up by apps such as Smart Quran (500K+ downloads), Skim Perlindungan mySalam (500K+ downloads), and MyUBAT (100K+ downloads).

Oh, sj nak gather info ni je td https://t.co/I8XWlIj9HG — Hisham Cato (@Solo_Level_27) September 6, 2025

Ong Kian Ming, the former Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry, made an evaluation of the huge number of government apps three years ago on Twitter.

He discovered that most apps were pretty much redundant or useless. 97 out of the 199 apps were downloaded less than 1,000 times. In other words, most apps weren’t frequently used because it’s not useful.

1) Starting a thread of my evaluation of 200 Govt Mobile Apps. Released a media statement on this yesterday. Tagging @MAMPUJPM in this thread since this agency is the main coordinator of ICT policy for the govt of Malaysia.https://t.co/PUrlhGUuKI — Ong Kian Ming 🇲🇾 (@imokman) September 13, 2022

Ong added that the app I-Kredikom, created by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government to provide details of licensed moneylenders, had been taken over by scammers. He claimed the scammers have advertised their own services on the app itself.

Additionally, an app that has a large download volume doesn’t automatically translates as a well-built app. UPUPocket has 1M+ downloads and primarily used by students to apply to IPTAs but reviews mentioned it’s not user friendly and it lags.

Are there solutions to streamline the apps?

Many have lamented having to download various government apps over the years and the issue resurfaced again on Twitter.

This time, some people are calling for most apps to be streamlined. The host of individual apps to be downloaded can be overwhelming and can be inconvenient to those who are not tech savvy like the elderly folks. We don’t need apps everywhere just to live our daily lives.

After evaluating the 200 apps, Ong suggested the federal government to get rid of redundant apps and work with state governments and local councils to improve apps for local services like Smart Selangor and Smart Parking.

These apps must also be designed to be user friendly with good user interface for fuss-free usage. Most importantly, data privacy should be prioritised and protected.

Benda ni boleh ja nak seragamkan. Tapi semua nak ada apps masing2. Tak centralize. — Time Wizard (@TimeWorldo) September 7, 2025

This I have to agree. Malaysian government has too many apps. Nak ambik nombor queue kat jabatan kerajaan pun ada app berbeza.



MyDigitalID, MyBorderPass, MySejahtera, MyJPJ, MySPRsemak, MyEG… and countless ones I’ve deleted coz I only used them once https://t.co/8ukoIavQRR — Asrul Muzaffar🇲🇾 (@asrulmm) September 8, 2025

I loathe having to download YET ANOTHER APP to display road tax now.



Already have local council app to pay cukai pintu, parking app, MySejahtera for vax, Selangkah for Selangor stuff, TNG for tolls, Speedhome for rental apmt etc etc. — Aidila Razak (@aidilarazak) February 10, 2023

Malaysia is one of those country that doesn't streamline/standardise their parking apps. Every city council sure has its own version. Soon, we would have 13 apps in our phones for parking convenience sake.



Just like how tolls were in the early days. https://t.co/6ZUir1AdI2 — Yimster (@yimsterz) August 20, 2019

