Zara Qairina’s Inquest Enters 2nd Day: Here’s What We Know So Far

In the latest development of Zara Qairina Mahathir’s death, a forensic pathologist told the inquest yesterday (3 September) that the Form One student’s injuries were consistent with a fall from a height, but argued that it was unlikely that she was pushed or fell by accident while standing on the third floor corridor of her dorm.

According to a Malay Mail report, Queen Elizabeth Hospital pathologist Dr Jessie Hiu said her examination found that it was improbable for Zara to have fallen from a standing position next to the railing as the corridor’s concrete rail and metal bar on top were almost three quarters of the victim’s height.

“Based on the height and width of the concrete railing, the height of the horizontal metal rails and the deceased’s antemortem height, it is possible for her to climb onto the concrete railing, cross over the metal rails and stand on top of the concrete railing,” she said in her statement.

Dr Hiu was one of the pathologists who conducted the post-mortem after Zara’s body was exhumed on August 10.

Pathologist’s observation

Dr. Hiu stated that her injuries were compatible with a fall after describing the full nature of them in a witness statement and a 19-page autopsy report.

“Reconstruction based on the injuries indicates that the deceased landed on her left foot, followed closely by the right, resulting in more severe injuries to the left heel and leg bones (comminuted fracture of the left calcaneum, comminuted fracture and oblique fracture of the distal left tibia).

“Following the impact, she fell backward, predominantly onto her left side, sustaining injuries to her left wrist, left forearm, left elbow and the back of her head.

“The force generated upon landing on her lower limbs was transmitted upward, leading to fractures of the fourth to the second lumbar vertebrae associated with psoas muscle haematoma and a localised retroperitoneal pelvic tissue haematoma,” she said.

Dr Hiu continues testifying today (4 September) as the inquest enters Day 2.

Anti-epileptic medication was found in Zara’s kidney tissue

Autopsy results showed that there were no traces of drugs detected in Zara’s body. However, Dr Hiu said Phenytoin was found in the 13-year-old’s kidney tissue, Berita Harian reported on Wednesday (3 September).

According to her, Phenytoin is an anti-seizure medication used to treat epilepsy and is also commonly prescribed to reduce early risk of seizures after a traumatic brain injury.

Dr Hiu also said an examination of the deceased’s external genitalia, hymen, lower vaginal canal, perineum, and anus was carried out. Results of the examination did not show any swelling, bruising, abrasions, tears, or other injuries, with the hymen found to be intact.

What is an inquest and why is it important in Zara’s case?

An inquest is a public inquiry into a death, and not a trial where there are parties to prosecute or defend. It’s primary goal is to ascertain facts instead of assigning guilt. To put it simply, what an inquest does is investigate the cause of a death and the events surrounding it.

Governed by the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) and held in the Coroner’s Court, an inquest in Malaysia is presided over by a Sessions Court judge acting as a coroner.

Under the CPC, the coroner’s inquiry seeks to answer five key questions: when, where, how, and in what manner the deceased died, and if there was anyone criminally involved in the death.

Family members, government representatives, or those who may have contributed to the death may be represented by lawyers and have the right to cross-examine witnesses, but there is no defendant facing charges.

A deputy public prosecutor or inquest officer assists the coroner in presenting evidence and questioning witnesses. However, they are not seeking to convict an accused person like a criminal trial does.

During an inquest, evidence is presented through witness testimony, expert reports (e.g. labs, autopsies), and investigation papers.

In some cases, it can involve the exhumation of a body, such as with Zara.

The findings of the Coroner’s Court can be a vital guide for the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) in deciding whether to pursue criminal prosecution.

For the family the deceased, an inquest provides a public platform to hear all the evidence and safeguards their legal right to understand the facts surrounding a loved one’s death.

In Zara’s case, her death sparked controversy over claims of cover ups and conspiracy theories including the identities of her alleged bullies.

Earlier, five children were charged under Section 507C(1) of the Penal Code. The AGC stressed that the charge only refers to the act of bullying, and not linked to Zara’s death.

