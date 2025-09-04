RM380,000 National Day-Malaysia Day Gift For 1,000 Seniors

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A total of 1,000 senior citizens born between 1957 and 1963 will receive a unique health check and a physical therapy session worth RM380 from RENN Asia Wellness in conjunction with this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

One of the private sector initiatives coming under the Secretariat of the Hari Kebangsaan Hari Malaysia (HKHM) 2025 celebrations, this programme is sponsored by RENN Asia Wellness, a multi-therapy wellness centre known for its personalised evidence-based regenerative medicine.

RENN Asia offers the unique check on one’s arterial stiffness and the body’s core blood pressure using AtCor SphygmoCor technology and a session of Andullation Therapy, which helps improve blood circulation and relieve muscle tension.

The programme has been recognised by the Secretariat of the Hari Kebangsaan Hari Malaysia (HKHM) 2025 celebrations, as it aligns with the government’s efforts to raise health awareness among older Malaysians, especially cardiovascular disease. Eligible seniors are those born between Aug 31, 1957 and Sept 16, 1963. They only have to walk in or register with the centre to get the free services without any purchase.

The AtCor technology used measures arterial stiffness non-invasively, providing an early snapshot of heart health before critical symptoms arise.

RENN Asia Wellness founder and CEO Jonathan Chew aims to promote healthier ageing among Malaysians by focusing on preventive care, particularly in cardiovascular and physical health.

“Senior citizens are certainly a high-risk group for non-communicable diseases such as heart disease and stroke, according to the Ministry of Health, due to age, lifestyle, and health status. Yet many remain unaware of their health condition and the dangers of these so-called ‘silent killers’ until they face more serious complications.

“Our efforts reflect the core values of HKHM 2025, particularly the spirit of rakyat disantuni, by ensuring that older Malaysians are cared for and supported through accessible preventive healthcare,” he said.

RENN Asia’s programme, which runs from now until 30 September 2025, is a part of its ongoing commitment to making advanced wellness technologies more accessible to the public. The company emphasises that early detection of arterial stiffness, a significant risk factor for cardiovascular disease, can play a critical role in improving health outcomes as Malaysians age.

“Arterial stiffness can raise the risk of high blood pressure, and once high blood pressure sets in, it can make the arteries even stiffer. This cycle increases the chances of serious heart problems.

“Besides being linked to heart disease, arterial stiffness is also implicated in memory loss and dementia as people age,” Chew shared.

Chew added that the AtCor technology used in the programme measures arterial stiffness non-invasively, providing an early snapshot of heart health before critical symptoms arise.

He explained that the checks will allow seniors to detect early signs of cardiovascular disease before they develop into serious complications that often involve costly treatment and financial strain on families.

“Treating a heart attack is far more costly than preventing it. Early screenings like this can help reduce the long-term healthcare burden, not only for families but also for the nation,” he said.

In addition to the arterial stiffness check, these seniors will also undergo Andullation Therapy. This treatment utilises vibrations and heat to enhance circulation, alleviate muscle pain, and improve sleep quality, thereby improving their physical health.

Malaysia is projected to become an ageing nation by 2048, according to Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, who said this recently. The country can expect a higher proportion of older citizens with increasingly complex healthcare needs.

Ischaemic heart disease was the second-highest cause of death in Malaysia in 2024, accounting for 15.1% of total deaths, while cardiovascular disease (CVD) overall made up nearly 23.3% of all deaths nationwide.

This demographic shift underscores the need for more preventive health programmes that benefit both individuals and the healthcare system. Initiatives like the one introduced by RENN Asia Wellness are seen as proactive steps in promoting healthier lifestyles among Malaysia’s elderly population.

“As we celebrate National Day and Malaysia Day, let us start with looking after ourselves and our seniors well. Prevention starts with early checks, and RENN Asia is happy we are able to provide these free for 1,000 seniors under the HKHM umbrella this year,” Chew added.

