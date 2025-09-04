Petron Malaysia Introduces ‘PASTI OK’ Campaign

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Petron Malaysia has introduced PASTI OK, a bold and heartfelt campaign to reaffirm its commitment to providing welcoming, inclusive, and uplifting experiences for all customers. Petron service stations offer more than just fuel; it is a place where excellent service, warm smiles, and well-maintained facilities combined to make every visit not only convenient, but also meaningful.

The PASTI OK campaign embodies Petron’s identity as everyone’s friendly neighborhood service station. Customers can expect to feel right at home whether they are fueling up their car, grabbing a cup of coffee, or simply stopping by for the facilities.

Helping customers.

Windshield cleaning.

Supporting Inclusivity, One Sign at a Time

As part of this initiative, the PASTI OK campaign proudly incorporates the Malaysian Sign Language (Bahasa Isyarat Malaysia) gesture for “PASTI OK”, validated by the Malaysian Federation of the Deaf (Persekutuan Orang Pekak Malaysia). This meaningful gesture honors the spirit of inclusivity and reflects Petron’s ongoing efforts to provide a welcoming environment for all members of the community, including the hearing-impaired.

“At Petron, we are constantly evolving to serve our customers more not just as a place to refuel, but as a preferred destination for comfort and convenience. Our stations offer clean, well-maintained facilities, including toilets and surau, as well as a variety of food and beverage options, all designed to create a welcoming environment where customers feel cared for and appreciated. The PASTI OK campaign reflects our belief in accessibility, hospitality, and service excellence. It is about making every visit to Petron a reassuring experience for everyone every time, because to us, every customer matters,” said Mohd Nizam Mansor, General Manager of Petron Malaysia.

Petron’s well maintained facilities with Pasti OK campaign

Building on this, Wan Adibah Azian Mahmood, Marketing Manager of Petron Malaysia, added, “It is more than just a fuel stop. It is a feel-good stop. We are here to ease your load and remind you that no matter what, everything is going to be OK. That is what sets us apart because we offer support that goes beyond the pump. Through PASTI OK, we are championing kindness, accessibility, and excellent service at all our stations. Inclusivity is not just a word to us, it is something we practice. By incorporating sign language into our campaign, we hope to foster greater understanding and acceptance in our communities.”

Bringing ‘PASTI OK’ to Life Across Malaysia

As part of its effort to connect meaningfully with communities, Petron is taking the PASTI OK spirit on the road by participating in Jelajah Aspirasi Malaysia, a nationwide tour organized in collaboration with RTM to commemorate Merdeka and Malaysia Day. The journey began in Gua Kelam, Perlis on 16 August 2025 and will continue across the country, bringing together government agencies, corporate partners, and the general public to celebrate unity, service, and shared goals.

At participating stations, visitors can experience Petron’s signature warmth through fun activities, interactive engagements, exclusive giveaways, and meaningful sustainability-related CSR initiatives that benefit local communities, all of which reflect PASTI OK’s values. For more information on the campaign, upcoming Jelajah locations and how to participate, visit Petron Malaysia’s official website here or follow Petron Malaysia on Facebook and Instagram.

Petron’s customer service attendant is ready to help with Pasti OK campaign

Adding to the excitement is the Petron PASTI OK Sweep, a fun-filled shopping spree where lucky customers can dash through our Treats convenience store in a timed sweep. This is held in conjunction with the Petron Hypermarket Sweep, taking place from 9 September to 11 November 2025, which offers even more chances for customers to win and shop at participating hypermarket locations. It is Petron’s unique and rewarding way of thanking its loyal customers.

Petron invites all Malaysians to experience the PASTI OK spirit firsthand, because a little kindness and a warm smile can go a long way in making someone’s day. Don’t miss out on Petron’s ongoing promotions and customer favorites, such as Wonderful Wednesday, Fuel-Filling Friday, Shop Talk, our Signature Karipuff, and the Costa Coffee Combo which will make each visit not only welcoming, but also wonderfully rewarding.

