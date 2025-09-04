Perlis To Get New Cinema After Over 20 Years Of Having None

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A new mall in Perlis is set to open its doors in December this year, offering visitors shopping, food, and entertainment, including a cinema.

As far as we know, Perlis once had multiple cinema complexes, with the last one being Panggung Kapitol (Kapitol Cinema) in Kangar.

The Kapitol cinema closed in 2002 and there have not been any cinemas opening in Perlis ever since.

The new cinema might not allow men and women to sit together

In case you didn’t know, the state of Terengganu has implemented a gender-segregated seating in the states’ cinemas since 2020. Men and women are not allowed to sit together in the movies, unless they’re family.

The Perlis state government plans to do the same for the cinema in Kangar Jaya Mall.

This regulation is part of the Cinema Guidelines issued by the Perlis State Mufti Department to ensure that cinema operations comply with Islamic principles.

The move comes in preparation for the opening of the first cinema in Perlis after nearly 20 years.

For now, the state government requires cinema operators to follow entertainment guidelines, with seating divided into three zones: men, women, and families.

Lights will not be switched off entirely during screenings

The guidelines also state that the cinema hall lights will not be completely switched off, and films shown must not conflict with Islamic beliefs or promote prohibited activities.

According to the latest updates, the Perlis state government has set conditions for cinema operators.

“We are more inclined to adopt Terengganu’s approach to ensure that entertainment aligns with Islamic teachings,” said Asrul Aimran Abd Jalil, Perlis PAS Information Chief.

Asrul, who is also the State Assemblyman (ADUN) for Kayang, noted that a cinema company has expressed interest in operating a theatre in Kangar. However, he added that the relevant authorities have not yet received a business application from the company, Sin Chew reported.

