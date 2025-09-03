Sign Language As Additional Subject In 2027 School Syllabus Gains Praise & Support

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The 2027 syllabus for primary schools have some interesting changes, particularly the addition of learning sign language.

Based on the list, students can choose to take up a Sign Language course as an additional subject from Standard 1 to 6.

Learning the sign language in school supports inclusivity; allowing all students to communicate with each other easier regardless of the child’s disability. This way, children with hearing or speech impairment do not feel left out of conversations with their peers.

The opportunity to take up Sign Language in schools is received positively by the online public.

However, the new syllabus isn’t perfect with many wondering why Arts and Music aren’t taught in Standards 1 and 2. They believe learning music and arts is crucial in those age groups. In the list, Arts and Music are taught in Standards 5 and 6.

In Malaysia, the deaf community uses the Malaysian Sign Language or Bahasa Isyarat Malaysia (BIM). There have been talks to include the language as a subject to be taught in schools.

There has been support for this because being able to communicate in sign language helps bridge the deaf and hearing worlds.

Additionally, being able to converse in sign language also opens doors to employment especially in companies that need someone who knows how to. Learning sign language is just like learning another language to boost our arsenal of communication skills.

If you want to get a headstart on learning the Malaysian Sign Language, head over to the official website of Bahasa Isyarat Malaysia here.

