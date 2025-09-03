Mother Discovers Disturbing Texts In Mobile Legends Chat

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There’s good reason why children should be monitored when they’re using devices to play video games. At the very least, the chat features in video games these days should be checked regularly by parents.

Recently, a mother shared on Threads about her shocking discovery in a mobile video game that her child plays.

The game, Mobile Legends, is a multiplayer online mobile arena (MOBA). It has a chat feature where players can communicate with each other via text.

Ain Najiha uploaded a series of screenshots of a chat between her child and another player with the handle ALPHA_TIKTOK (Alpha).

In the chat, Alpha asks “Pernah noty ke” which roughly means “Have you been naughty” or “Have you done naughty things before”.

Ain’s child replied and asked what Alpha meant by “noty”.

From the way Alpha said “adik” when referring to Ain’s child, it’s obvious that he knows he is chatting with a child on the other end.

“If you want to play the game, just play it. Just don’t be perverted in the chat. Luckily my child told me there was someone saying strange things. Please watch your behaviour,” Ain said in her post caption.

She also shared screenshots of the alleged predator’s profile picture in the game. Judging by the photo, Alpha appears to be a young man.

Malaysians share advice on how to keep your children and yourself safe in online games

Aside from keeping watch on the games that your kids play online, there are a few things parents should also practice to ensure their childrens’ privacy is safe from would be online predators.

One Threads user advised not to use a photo of yourself or any of your children as a display picture. The same goes with names — use a made up name as the handle in the game.

Another user suggested to immediately block anyone who texts inappropriate things online.

Many users also asked Ain to report Alpha’s account in the game, which will likely result in a permanent ban.

“In Mobile Legends there are many who are sex-crazy. I’ve seen in the global chat where they invite others to do ‘naughty’ things,” a Threads user commented.

Many video game platforms have built-in chat features

Parents should be aware that this sort of incident is not limited to mobile games only.

Video game consoles such as Sony’s Playstation and Microsoft’s XBOX also have chat features as part of the operating system itself.

On PC, digital game platforms such as Steam, Epic Games, Ubisoft Connect, and EA App (formerly Origin) also have chat features where players can communicate in-game.

Monitoring your childrens’ chat messages on these platforms is perhaps the best solution to prevent them from being victims to online predators.

