SARA RM100 Aid Enters Day 3, System Problem And Abandoned Carts Dominate First 2 Days

The RM100 SARA aid came into effect on 31 August but shoppers couldn’t purchase items when the national verification network crashed due to the high volume of shoppers.

The technical issues cropped up around 11am on Merdeka Day when shoppers thronged various shops to make purchases.

The breakdown meant most shoppers had to pay for groceries out of their own pocket or abandon their trolleys.

Aside from dealing with the system failure, some criticised those who abandoned their shopping carts and baskets without care and troubling supermarket staff.

Meanwhile, a user said the relevant authorities should learn how to build a stable network from TikTok and Shopee engineers.

System down disappointed SARA recipients in many places across statewide not only in mall hypernart even system down in 99 Speed Mart. No good up the system more efficient to serve. #input https://t.co/HMUTOLdaJG — Lim Ai Yim (@Yim1Lim) September 1, 2025

Beberapa pasaraya memang tak dapat guna SARA hari ini. Ada tinggal barang macam tu je



Sebab sistem SARA tu down



Malaysia sokmo ada masalah server ni tak tahu kenapa dari dulu lagi — Irfan_newboys🇲🇾🇵🇸🏳️🏴 (@Marchfoward) August 31, 2025

Maybe kena belajar dpd engineer TikTok shop/shoppe camne sistem x down time diaorg buat mega sales — Amir Fazli (@meettheamir) September 1, 2025

Apologies issued, system should be back to normal

The Finance Ministry and MyKasih have apologised for the technical issue and assured recipients that the problem will be swiftly addressed.

MyKasih COO Yuwendralan Arumugam said approximately 172,000 individuals had successfully utilised the RM100 aid benefit by 10.42am on Merdeka Day before the system went down.

The system was gradually fixed with some retail premises being able to process transactions.

Since it’s Day 3 since the aid’s launch, things should be working smoothly by now.

The one-off RM100 SARA aid that’s disbursed through the MyKad is expected to benefit 22 million adults nationwide at a cost of RM2 billion.

The cash aid can be used to buy essential items and basic goods like food products, medications, home care products, and self care products.

However, some people preferred to use the aid to purchase items for the needy and underprivileged or purchasing food for animals in animal shelters.

REMINDER: Beware of Scams

The RM100 SARA aid is automatically credited into your MyKad so please ignore any links or forms sent to you claiming to help you get the cash aid. They’re usually scams to hoodwink the unsuspecting public.

SARA aid was credited on the MyKad on 31 August and is valid until 31 December 2025.

