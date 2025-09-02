PAS Assemblyman Says Sorry For Sultan Attack Post – But It’s Also “Other People’s Fault”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Perak PAS assemblyman Hafez Sabri has issued a lengthy statement after sparking outrage with a Facebook post that wrongly claimed the woman who lunged at Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah last Sunday was Chinese.

Spoiler: she wasn’t.

In his clarification, the Manjoi assemblyman insisted he was acting out of pure love for the Sultan when he rushed to Facebook with the “breach of security” alert.

His only mistake, according to him, was trusting an “early source” who fingered the wrong ethnicity. Within minutes, he said, he corrected the error.

The problem? The internet doesn’t do “within minutes.”

Screenshots move faster than apologies, and that first post went viral, painting him as fanning racial flames.

Hafez, however, isn’t taking this lying down. His explanation is basically:

He only wanted to highlight a security lapse, not race.

People with bad intentions pounced on his first post and deliberately ignored his correction.

He did, to his credit, say sorry for the “kekhilafan” (error).

But the bulk of his statement reads more like a blame game: irresponsible parties, malicious actors, people “with bad intentions” out to twist his words.

Oh, and he’s already filed a police report against those spreading the screenshot.

Woman Lunges at Sultan Nazrin During Merdeka Event

A moment of shock unfolded in Ipoh, Perak when a woman suddenly rushed at Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah during a Merdeka celebration.

The incident, described as a serious breach of royal security, saw the woman lunging towards the ruler before being swiftly restrained by others who rushed to the stage.

Authorities later confirmed the suspect is a woman with previous mental health record.

She has since been detained, with police investigating her motives.

The incident has sparked concern over security protocols at public royal events, and, unsurprisingly, triggered a flurry of political finger-pointing online.

