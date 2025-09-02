Malaysians Explain To Malaysians Why The Jalur Gemilang Looks “Upside Down” At Merdeka Parade

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last weekend, a video of the Merdeka Parade rehearsal went viral on social media due to a giant Malaysian flag that appeared to look upside down while being marched down Persiaran Perdana in Putrajaya.

The video was taken from the top of a building, where the enormous Jalur Gemilang can be seen clearly. The blue canton with the yellow crescent and 14-pointed star appeared in the lower-left corner, and inverted from the viewer’s perspective.

Netizens began debating the video right away, with many posing the same query. Some, however, were quick to point out that it was a long-standing custom with significant meaning rather than being incorrect.

It’s actually the correct way to carry the flag in a parade

Many explained in the comments section that the giant flag is being correctly carried through the parade. In fact, it has been done this way through every Merdeka parade.

“This actually follows the marching direction of the flag bearer. The crescent and star must always be positioned at the top when viewed from the audience seated on the right side of the stage. The crescent and star must lead (be in front) when marching with the flag,” a user said on Facebook.

To give a clearer and simpler picture, imagine the flag being carried through the parade on a pole instead of lying flat like in the video.

It even says so on page 35 of this PDF by the Information Department (JPM) that the flag is to be carried that exact way during the parade.

Some warned others not to spread misinformation and chaos regarding the flag, and urged everyone to learn about the flags position at parades before making any ill-informed comments on social media.

“Don’t misunderstand, guys. This is the view from the opposite direction. The flag will be rotated in front of the stage to display to the Agong,” a TikTok user commented.

“It’s not upside down. That’s just the way it’s positioned. The main stage is in front of the court, opposite the Ministry of Finance,” another user said.

A handful of individuals suspect that there are parties who simply want to make an issue out of nothing.

One Facebook user said “People just want to make it viral. That flag isn’t upside down — it’s our brains that are upside down. Think properly. For decades, during the National Day Parade, the flag has always been carried this way, facing the main stage”.

