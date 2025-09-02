Malaysians Discover “Grab International”, Sends Orders To Help Riders In Indonesia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Some of us might not know this, but you can place Grab orders in other Southeast Asian countries from here in Malaysia.

Of course, the deliveries will be limited to within the country where the order is made, and Malaysians have been using this feature for an altruistic cause.

Indonesia has been going through some political turmoil in the last few weeks which resulted in violent protests that swept the nation.

A few kind Malaysians have been taking “love thy neighbour” to new heights over the weekend by placing Grab orders for food and other essentials from merchants in Indonesia and then telling the gojek riders that the items are for them.

On social media, some shared what they bought as “aid” for the Indonesian Grab riders. Among the items are: cooking oil, chicken eggs, bananas, mineral water, and salt.

Some also purchased Kotak P3K (first aid kits) to help those who were injured in the protest.

Indonesians are touched by the kindness Malaysians have shown

Grab riders in Indonesia expressed their appreciation towards helpful Malaysians through videos on social media, which have mostly gone viral.

Many also left comments to say thanks to those who “donated” out of the kindness of their hearts.

“Thank you for your kindness. Your help means a lot to the driver and his family. Hope you will always have your health. We will keep on fighting here. Thank you for supporting Indonesia,” one user said on Threads.

“Thank you. We are so touched by your love and care. We love you Malaysia,” another user said.

#ojekonline #solidaritasmalaysiaindonesia ♬ original sound – Yulianus Ladung @yulianusladung Salam satu aspal dan terima kasih Malaysia 🇲🇾🫶 Sejak kemarin sedang ramai aksi solidaritas oleh warga negara Malaysia kepada para pengemudi ojek daring di Indonesia. Mereka beramai-ramai mengubah lokasi di aplikasi Grab/Gojek jadi Jakarta. Kemudian mereka memesan makanan/minuman untuk diserahkan ke para pengemudi ojek daring, warga yang kurang beruntung secara finansial atau ke kawan-kawan lainnya yang sedang berada di sekitar titik antar yang dipilih. Aksi tersebut tidak sekedar solidaritas, melainkan juga sebagai salah satu cara warga Malaysia merayakan Hari Kemerdekaan ke-68 Malaysia yang dirayakan pada hari Minggu (31 Agustus 2025). Wujud solidaritas penuh makna sekaligus ungkapan syukur oleh warga Malaysia, bahwa kemerdekaan sejati bukan hanya dirayakan, tapi juga dibagikan. Dan ini adalah cerita yang tanpa polesan dan bumbu penyedap dari kawan-kawan pengemudi ojol. Shout-out untuk Bang Qianysah di manapun kamu berada, terima kasih untuk lagunya “Salam Satu Aspal” ✊ Sekali lagi terima kasih kawan-kawan Malaysia, sehat-sehat selalu. Ribut-ributnya kita soal Batik dan Wayang nanti kita lanjutkan lagi ya 🤝😊 Semoga suasana segera pulih demi kepentingan kita bersama. Juga bagi kawan-kawan yang sedang menyuarakan pendapat dan para petugas keamanan sehat semua 🤲 Mari kita saling jaga dan tolong banget, bagaimanapun suasananya jangan sampai merusak fasilitas umum dan pribadi lainnya 🫶 #malaysiaindonesia

The videos show the effects of being kind to one another, especially in times of need. In many cases, it doesn’t take much to help others even if they are across the ocean.

Malaysians have shown that kindness knows no borders by taking the initiative to offer aid to the delivery workers in Indonesia.

It’s acts like these that also help strengthen ties between the two members of ASEAN.

Source: Threads

Protest turns into riot after the death of Affan Kurniawan

The protests that rocked Indonesia began on 25 August when its government proposed controversial benefits for lawmakers, including a monthly housing allowance of up to RM13,000.

On the night of 28 August, following clashes between demonstrators and authorities, 21-year-old motorcycle rideshare driver Affan Kurniawan was killed after he was run over by a police vehicle, escalating the protests into riots.

President Prabowo Subianto and the chief of police apologised for his death – but it fuelled further discontent that has now spread to various corners of the archipelago, from West Java to the islands of Bali and Lombok.

APA YANG BERLAKU DI INDONESIA?



VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED



Di Indonesia sekarang ini berlangsung protes besar besaran di Jakarta kerana pembunuhan seorang penunggang motosikal E-Hailing Gojek, Affan Kurniawan



Affan Kurniawan berusia 21 tahun ketika itu dilanggar lari oleh… pic.twitter.com/hIYQ1rAtYK — Irfan_newboys🇲🇾🇵🇸🏳️🏴 (@Marchfoward) August 29, 2025

Angry demonstrators have also looted the homes of senior officials and set fire to regional parliament buildings over the weekend.

According to a BBC report, at least seven people were reported to have died in the protests by Monday (1 September).

Grab CEO visits family of driver-partner who was killed during the protest

Grab and Gojek (Indonesia’s two-wheeled e-hailing service) responded to the deaths of its driver-partners during recent demonstrations against the Indonesian parliament, introducing new measures and expressing condolences to the bereaved families.

Grab group CEO and co-founder Anthony Tan travelled from Singapore to Makassar to offer condolences and provide long-term support for the family of Rusdamdiansyah, also known as Dandi, who lost his life in a fatal attack during the unrest in the Sulawesi port city.

The incidents, which have sparked nationwide outrage, have prompted both ride-hailing platforms to alter their signature green logos to black as a mark of mourning.

On Instagram, Gojek posted its logo next to a black ribbon, while Grab shared a post dedicated to Dandi who has been a driver-partner with them for seven years.

Grab Indonesia introduced GERCEP, or Grab Respon Cepat, an emergency program to safeguard its drivers during protests and other high-risk circumstances in response to safety concerns brought up by the turmoil. The program provides live chat support with qualified agents, a HelpCenter, and a dedicated hotline.

Grab said that in the past, it managed driver safety by maintaining an Incident Response Team and a Task Force. To guarantee that emergency responses are quicker, better organized, and managed independently from regular operations, GERCEP has been added as an extra channel in light of recent advancements.

Along with emergency support, Grab offers impacted partners and their family financial aid, medical coverage, and business capital through GrabKios mentorship. Additionally, Grab’s “Traktir Driver” initiative allows customers to provide meals for drivers, promoting a sense of camaraderie within the community.

Indonesian lawmakers agree to forego government benefits

On Sunday (31 August), Indonesia’s political parties have agreed to revoke the lawmakers’ perks and benefits in a bid to calm the anti-government protest, The Star reported.

“Leaders in parliament have conveyed that they will revoke a number of parliament policies, including the size of allowances for members of parliament and a moratorium on overseas work trips,” Prabowo said during a press conference.

He also said he had ordered the military and police to take stern action against rioters and looters, claiming that some of the unrest bore the signs of terrorism and treason.

“To the police and the military, I have ordered them to take action as firm as possible against the destruction of public facilities, looting at homes of individuals and economic centres, according to the laws,” he added.

