Batik Air Celebrates The Nation & Honours Passengers This National Day
In the true spirit of Merdeka, Batik Air brought festive cheer to the skies by surprising passengers with special giveaways on flights departing from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, in celebration of Malaysia’s 68th National Day.
All travellers departing from Subang to destinations across Malaysia were presented with the Jalur Gemilang and snacks, as a gesture of appreciation and celebration. The thoughtful initiative aimed to share the joy of National Day with passengers while honouring the pride of flying Malaysia’s skies.
Batik Air Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, said that Merdeka is a reminder of our shared journey as Malaysians—of unity, perseverance and the freedom to move forward together.
“At Batik Air, we are proud to connect Malaysians across every corner of our beloved nation. On this special day, we don’t just celebrate independence. We celebrate the people, the journeys, and the bonds that keep us soaring higher as one Malaysia,” he added.
This initiative highlights Batik Air’s commitment to delivering more than flights. By expanding its network while creating meaningful experiences onboard, the airline continues to celebrate Malaysia’s cultural and national milestones with every journey.
