Batik Air Celebrates The Nation & Honours Passengers This National Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the true spirit of Merdeka, Batik Air brought festive cheer to the skies by surprising passengers with special giveaways on flights departing from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, in celebration of Malaysia’s 68th National Day.

All travellers departing from Subang to destinations across Malaysia were presented with the Jalur Gemilang and snacks, as a gesture of appreciation and celebration. The thoughtful initiative aimed to share the joy of National Day with passengers while honouring the pride of flying Malaysia’s skies.

Seats all decked out with the Jalur Gemilang.

Cabin view of Batik Air’s aircraft adorned with the Jalur Gemilang, as part of the airline’s Merdeka celebration in honour of Malaysia’s 68th National Day.

Batik Air Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, said that Merdeka is a reminder of our shared journey as Malaysians—of unity, perseverance and the freedom to move forward together.

“At Batik Air, we are proud to connect Malaysians across every corner of our beloved nation. On this special day, we don’t just celebrate independence. We celebrate the people, the journeys, and the bonds that keep us soaring higher as one Malaysia,” he added.

This initiative highlights Batik Air’s commitment to delivering more than flights. By expanding its network while creating meaningful experiences onboard, the airline continues to celebrate Malaysia’s cultural and national milestones with every journey.

For more information and to plan your next journey, download Batik Air mobile app or visit Batik Air’s official website here.

Batik Air commemorated Malaysia’s 68th National Day with festive giveaways for passengers, joined by Head of Marketing Ms. Bavani Veeriah at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.