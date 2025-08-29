Justice For Zara Or Profit From Zara? Merchandise Sold Online Not Sitting Well With Malaysians

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the midst of an ongoing investigation into the troubling case of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir, there has been an outcry from members of the public over products being sold online that are perceived profiteering from the tragedy that befell the school student.

Many think that selling items to make money from someone who recently died under horrible circumstances, even more so when it’s a child, is highly unethical.

Sellers on online shopping platforms have been putting up flags, stickers, and posters, among many other things with Zara’s name, likeness, and hashtags like #JusticeForZara for sale.

Hand flags and banners are being sold on shopping apps ranging from RM7.50 to RM18.

The products are presumably made in anticipation of the “Justice for Zara” rally that will be held in Kuching on (30 August).

According to The Borneo Post, organisers of the rally are expecting between 5,000 and 10,000 participants.

Stickers and car decals for sale online.

A spokesman from Persatuan Amal Kebajikan Sarawak said the rally is intended as a peaceful gathering to amplify public voices, provide a platform for non-governmental organisations (NGO) to express solidarity, and demonstrate unity in seeking justice for Zara.

“This is not about politics. It is about humanity and justice for a child whose life was cut tragically short,” the spokesman said.

Zara Qairina t-shirts being sold up to RM37.

Malaysians condemn the products as “unethical” and profiteering from misery

On social media, Malaysians are calling out the sellers for taking advantage and profiteering off the misery of others, instead of making the products as a way to genuinely raise awareness on the case.

A user on Threads said “We stand for justice and accountability, not for personal benefit. To me, we can’t take advantage by making content and profit off of it. I’m not the type who is crazy for trends. Demanding justice is a responsibility, but making content that steps over boundaries is no longer justice.”

“Looking for opportunities in the difficulties of others,” another user said on Threads.

One more user asked “Do the profits go to Zara’s family? Surely they don’t”.

Zara’s death is linked to alleged bullying

On 16 July, 2025, Zara Qairina, a Form One student at SMKA Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar, Sabah, was found unconscious near her school dormitory at around 3am. The next day, she tragically passed away at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, placed on life support shortly after being admitted.

Despite the gravity of the case, no post-mortem was conducted before Zara was buried — a decision that drew immediate criticism from her family, who demanded an exhumation and thorough investigation.

Zara’s mother, Noraidah Lamat, reported her daughter had previously complained about harassment from senior students, prompting urgent calls for clarity on the true cause of her death.

READ MORE: The Curious Case Of Zara Qairina: Why A 13-Year-Old’s Body Was Exhumed

READ MORE: Justice In Motion: 5 Teens Charged In Zara Qairina’s Bullying Case – A Quick Recap

READ MORE: Government Implements Anti-Bullying Law, Penalties Include Jail And Fines

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.