Call Centre Crackdown: Doo Group Acknowledges Police Raid On Bangsar South Office

Doo Group, a global financial service group with a core focus on financial technology (fintech) recently confirmed that its office in Bangsar South, Kuala Lumpur, was visited by police during a nationwide crackdown on illegal call centres.

According to Fintech News Network, the company said the raid on its premises was among several inspections carried out at several locations.

Following the raid, the fintech firm attempted to reassure clients and partners that it maintains all regulatory requirements in its operations.

The group said it has been giving full cooperation to investigators by providing any information that was requested, adding that compliance and accountability are central to how the company conducts its business.

Police confirm arrests at Bangsar South office

Earlier, police confirmed that a major raid took place in Bangsar South two days ago, although Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Fadil Marsus did not disclose any details according to a New Straits Times report.

“I can confirm that the operation occurred. Investigations are still ongoing. A significant number of arrests were made. I will release further details soon, either individually or at a press conference,” he said at a press briefing.

Nearly 12,000 arrested throughout 2025 in police crackdowns

A total of 11,864 individuals believed to be involved in 31,949 cases of fraud involving losses of RM1.5 billion have been arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) this year.

According to Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, the arrests were made as a result of nearly 10,000 operations carried out by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK), Malay Mail reported.

He also reminded PDRM officers to continue to improve their skills as the country’s main enforcement agency, including mastering the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in efforts to combat cybercrime.

Unsuspecting Malaysian employees among those arrested

A few users on social media claimed that Malaysian employees at Doo Group were among the individuals who were arrested, despite not being aware of the company’s alleged fraudulent operations.

Some were also surprised at the recent situation, sharing how they believed the company was a legitimate organisation when they saw the various positions it was offering to job seekers earlier.

Among the positions being offered were Data Engineer, Senior Data Analyst, and Senior Business Intelligence Analyst.

A few who have applied for jobs at Doo Group, but failed to get hired, expressed their relief when they found out that the company had come under police investigation.

