Art And Independence: Ruang Teduh Celebrates Merdeka Spirit With Launch At Exchange 106

Each year, on 31 August, Malaysians all over the country celebrate the day their land gained independence. But it’s not all just about waving the Jalur Gemilang and singing one of the many national songs we have.

Merdeka is also about reflecting on true freedom; the freedom of speech, culture, thought, and standing strong with our very national identity.

Art exists as a mirror which reminds us that independence without the bravery to defend our cultural and historical roots, is just an empty word.

A space for Malaysia’s cultural identity

Ruang Teduh, a new art gallery, opened at Exchange 106, Tun Razak Exchange, in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (28 August) with the “RASA Merdeka!” exhibition, celebrating Malaysian art and independence as Hari Merdeka approaches this weekend.

Officiating the launch, former Malaysian ambassador to the United States Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz said the gallery is a “vital space to preserve Malaysia’s cultural identity”.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz.

“Without culture, a country is empty. It is art, dance, food, music, and traditions that give us our soul and identity.

“We have so many malls and shopping complexes selling branded goods, but those places have no soul. What we need here are spaces like this, to exhibit the culture of our country. That’s what makes Malaysia alive,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Exchange 106 Faris Najhan Hashim said he was proud to have Ruang Teduh in the mall.

“This gallery now embraces the exchange process, a beacon of progress. Art is the language of the soul. It transcends words, binding human hearts to their heritage and uniting us as a people,” he said.

“The launch of Ruang Teduh is not merely the unveiling of a gallery. It is the opening of a sanctuary, a place of reflection, appreciation and remembrance of the freedom to express thoughts, emotions and imaginations.

“It is our hope that this space will serve not only as a platform for artists to unveil their craft, but also as a vessel for society to draw inspiration. From these walls, adorned with works of vision and beauty, may arise compositions and awakenings that remind us art is the very path that sustains our spirit.

“With humility, I invite all of us to see Ruang Teduh not just as a gallery, but as a platform, a place where we shelter our shared spirit and uplift our hearts. Let us move forward together, with the spirit of Merdeka burning brightly within us, so that art and culture may forever be the light that guides our nation’s journey,” he added.

A number of renowned Malaysian creatives were present at the launch, including veteran musician Datuk M. Nasir, award-winning director U-Wei Saari, and artist Azzaha Ibrahim.

RASA Merdeka!

The current exhibition Ruang Teduh is hosting, titled “RASA Merdeka!”, is a collaboration between art-focused media outlet Senimalaya and Kuala Lumpur-based art gallery Galeri Puteh.

Artwork by a total of 31 artists are featured in the exhibit, all of which carry layers of meaning in the context of Merdeka.

Among the renowned artists involved in the show are Kide Baharuddin, Long Thien Shih, Mansoor Ramli, Husin Othman, Hamir Soib, Bayu Utomo, Umibaizura Mahir, Azzaha Ibrahim, Abdullah Jones, Lina Tan, and Ika Sharom.

Their presence affirms the authority of RASA Merdeka! as an important collective exhibition with a diversity of mediums and styles of expression.

RASA Merdeka is open to public at Ruang Teduh until 16 September.

