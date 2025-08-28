You Can Safely Drink Tap Water In Selangor By 2028

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tap water in Selangor will be drinkable by 2028. State executive councillor for agriculture and infrastructure Dato’ Izham Hashim said water from 27 pipelines at Selangor’s 34 water treatment plants (WTPs) have met potability standards.

According to Business Today, two pipelines have met the benchmark this year and four more will be added to the roster between 2026 and 2028, meaning water from all pipelines can be safely consumed within three years.

Izham shared Selangor’s water standards have performed well each year, with a 99.94% score in May. He said the 34 plants have their own pipe networks and each network, except for two that share the same one, feeds into balancing pools that channel water to consumers.

The water quality is monitored by measuring pH levels, turbidity, colour, and chlorine residuals.

Izham said two monitoring methods are used and they are:

Hybrid distribution water quality real-time analyser (Hydra), online quality monitoring stations, and anomaly detection alarms.

Periodic analyses of 1,500 water samples by a lab. 190 Hydra stations in the state record readings every 15 minutes with data updated daily to ensure consistent water quality.

These Hydra stations are installed at WTPs and anywhere that needs monitoring.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.