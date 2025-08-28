New MyKad Security Proposal: Biometric Scans Of All 10 Fingerprints, Facial Image, Iris, & Jawi Font

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We’re used to hearing news of our data getting leaked everywhere. But fret not, there have been talks to strengthen the security of our data, especially concerning identity theft and the use of fake identity cards.

The National Registration (Amendment) Bill 2025 was debated and passed via voice vote in the Dewan Rakyat on 27 August.

One of the proposed security measures is to record all ten fingerprints in the new MyKad biometric database as well as facial and iris scans. The move is said to prevent identity theft using the latest technology.

Another proposal to boost the security of our MyKad and other official digital documents is the inclusion of Jawi scripts.

Tumpat MP Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi said the Jawi script is not just for sentimental value but a fundamental move as part of the national document. She argued that the limited font of Jawi makes it harder to manipulate than the Roman script, a security advantage the country cannot afford to ignore.

She added that intergrating the Jawi script into both physical and digital identity cards adds value to international relations, especially among Arab countries that use similar Jawi script.

This holds significance as it reflects the identity of a person in official documentation, providing a Jawi version of their name, something that cannot be fully represented in Roman script alone. Tumpat MP Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi

Additionally, she said that there are inconsistencies in Jawi spelling names across various documents like marriage certificates in different states, religious secondary school certificates, and higher religious education certificates in Malaysia.

She believes a single, official government record will solve the issue of different spellings.

She also believes that citizens should have the right to complete government forms in Jawi, a right protected by the National Language Act.

