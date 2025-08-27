Vietnam Art Parade In KL Misunderstood By Ignorant Malaysians

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A cultural event celebrating the friendship between Malaysia and Vietnam was held in Kuala Lumpur on 24 August to mark the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2) and the 68th anniversary of Malaysia’s National Day, Hari Merdeka (31 August).

The event, titled “Vietnam Art Parade”, was jointly organised by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA). It drew a massive crowd of Malaysian residents and the Vietnamese community from Kuala Lumpur, Klang, Penang, and Johor.

According to Vietnamese media outlet Vietnam Plus, a special Ao Dai (Vietnam’s traditional long dress) was the highlight of the show. The “Vietnam-Malaysia Friendship Ao Dai” collection by the Vietnam Ao Dai Heritage Club in Malaysia incorporated national flags and flowers of both countries, symbolising solidarity and cultural harmony.

Malaysians comment on dual-flag Ao Dais

Footage of the parade made its rounds on social media, where a few Malaysians shared their comments regarding the special Ao Dai that was half Malaysian flag, and half Vietnamese flag.

“In Malaysia, the action of flying a foreign nation’s flag is illegal under Section 3 of the National Emblem (Control of Display) Act 1949 (Act 193). However, there are exceptions for diplomatic representatives or foreign consulars (Section 4), and ministers may give permission or a permit (Section 5). Violation of this Act is punishable by jail time or fines,” said one Threads user in a now-deleted post.

Entrance to the Vietnamese Embassy in Kuala Lumpur. Image: VnExpress International

While this is true, there are exceptions for the Vietnamese flag to be flown or worn in Malaysia. Some of the legal or common situations include:

Diplomatic use such as at the Vietnamese embassy, at consulates, or during official visits to Malaysia. Sports events like the SEA Games or football matches. Cultural events or community celebrations by the Vietnamese diaspora in Malaysia.

With that said, context also matters when flying a foreign flag in the country. If the national flag of a country is flown in a manner that disrespects the Malaysian flag — for example, hoisting it higher than or without the Malaysian flag on government property — it could be considered offensive or even a violation of flag protocol.

If the foreign flag is used in a context that could be seen as political provocation (e.g. protests, anti-government rallies), it might attract legal consequences under laws governing public order or sedition.

In short, the special Malaysia-Vietnam Ao Dais are of no issue since it was a cultural celebration, and one that is aimed at strengthening ties between our two countries at that.

Meanwhile, some confused the Vietnamese flag with the national flag of the People’s Republic of China.

While the flags do bear some resemblance, primarily in colour, China’s flag has one large star and four smaller stars. Vietnam’s flag on the other hand, has only one star in the middle.

Another user shared a video of the parade and wrote “Only in the Madani era #PMX. What is all this? Don’t let the people lose their patience” in the post caption.

Many saw this as an action to incite a negative reaction from the public, while some simply expressed their annoyance at the post’s creator, accusing them of lacking geographical knowledge.

During the event, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Maimunah Mohd Sharif expressed gratitude for the Vietnamese community’s contributions to the city’s cultural vibrancy. She praised the “friendship ao dai,” noting that its elegant design symbolized the close relationship between Malaysia and Vietnam. She also expressed confidence that ties between the two nations, as well as between Kuala Lumpur and Vietnamese cities, would continue to grow stronger.

The Vietnam Art Parade highlighted the genuine friendship between both countries. Showcasing cultural exchanges and traditional Vietnamese attire, the event underscored a spirit of cooperation and solidarity. More than just a cultural showcase, the celebration reaffirmed the strategic partnership and enduring friendship between Vietnam and Malaysia, along with their collaboration under the ASEAN framework.

