Condo Uses TTDI Address, But It’s Actually In Kampung Sungai Penchala?

The border between Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) and Kampung Sungai Penchala has often been debated, although these days all it takes is a quick check on Google Maps to see where the lines roughly are.

A condominium project called Rencana Royale by property developer CK East Construction Sdn Bhd highlights its address as being in TTDI, an area considered to be where the affluent live.

It positions itself as “The ultimate living for privileged Malays” looking to complement their urban living lifestyle.

The development is located on tanah rizab Melayu (Malay Reserve Land), which means its units are exclusively reserved for ownership and control by Malay Muslims.

So is Rencana Royale in TTDI or Kampung Sungai Penchala?

Upon checking its location on Google Maps, the project actually lies within the borders of Kampung Sungai Penchala.

Users on TikTok also raised questions about the address, pointing out that even the highway near the development is called Penchala Link.

Red dotted line denotes the Kampung Sungai Penchala area. The project is located just across the road from the sales gallery.

Front facade of Rencana Royale. Note the road sign pointing to TTDI.

TRP reached out to Rencana Royale to ask about the address. A representative told us that the address was changed as the property shares the same postcode as TTDI, which is 60000.

Checks on the condominium’s lot — Lot 3064A — shows that it is under Kuala Lumpur. However, the adjacent lot which is Lot 3064 is listed as under Kampung Sungai Penchala.

What happens if a property is misaddressed?

The idea behind claiming TTDI as an address may be to elevate the property’s status to make it sound more exclusive to potential buyers, but what does it look like from a legal point of view if we assume that this is the developer’s intent?

Misaddressing a property can be illegal for a developer in Malaysia, as it can constitute a form of misrepresentation or fraud under Malaysian law, potentially leading to penalties and legal action from affected buyers or authorities.

Misrepresentation includes making a false statement about the property that induces someone to enter the agreement, which aligns with providing an incorrect address.

Section 18 of the Contracts Act 1950 defines misrepresentation, which can be a positive assertion not warranted by the facts, causing a party to make a mistake about the substance of the agreement. An incorrect property address can fall under this if it leads a buyer to mistake the property’s true nature or location.

Meanwhile, under the Housing Development Act 1966, developers must adhere to this Act and provide essential information, including property dimensions and details, to buyers as part of the Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA). Misleading information, such as an incorrect address, could be a breach of these regulations.

