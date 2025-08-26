[Watch] Videos Of Selangor’s Monday Night Storm Flood Social Media

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yesterday, social media was abuzz after multiple viral videos showed a storm with strong winds sweeping across several areas in the Klang Valley.

Among the areas affected were Kuala Selangor, Rawang, Meru, Shah Alam, Puncak Alam, and Setia Alam.

In the videos shared by the public, the roar of the strong winds could be heard clearly, creating panic among those at the scene.

@shahrelothman Ribut dan hujan lebat depan smkgc 25 ogos 25..bagus budak sekolah tolong pegang payung peniaga.. ♬ Sholawat Syifa Doa – Novi Ayla

Street vendors were affected the most

The most affected were small traders and street vendors who rely on daily income from roadside stalls and open spaces.

Several viral clips showed chaotic scenes as business tents were blown away and badly damaged.

Some traders also shared their terrifying experience as the storm struck their premises. The strong winds forced both stall owners and customers to run for cover.

Some stall owners braved the strong winds and held on to their canopies from being blown away.

“May all matter be eased. The storm was really bad last night. Our burger stall was blown away and damaged badly.

“Luckily, my husband had taken the chicken eggs the night before, otherwise they’d all have been broken. The door to our stall is bent and stuck. If we want to continue our business, there’s a lot to repair,” said a burger stall owner on TikTok.

Fallen trees and close calls

Beyond traders, residents in other affected areas also faced falling trees caused by the strong winds.

Videos and pictures showed roads blocked by large branches, posing risks to motorists.

According to local news reports, a nine-year-old boy suffered head injuries which required stitches after a tree fell on the car he was in with his mother who was driving. Both were brought to a nearby clinic after the incident, said Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Saharudin Md Shah.

The same night, a 35-year-old lorry driver was trapped in his lorry after a tree toppled onto the vehicle. He suffered minor injuries.

Be wary and prepared for sudden weather changes

Residents in affected areas are urged to stay alert and cautious during extreme weather changes. The public is advised to:

Avoid outdoor activities during unstable weather.

Stay updated with official forecasts and warnings from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia).

Ensure the safety of themselves, their families, and their belongings.

Take precautions to reduce risks, including accidents caused by flying debris or falling trees.

♬ original sound – amelia💜 @moy_natasha hmpir 30 minit ribut dkt pd smlm 😌 hbs semua terbang .. ada khemah yg hancur kne ribut .. mmpu selamat ape yg penting je … dengn pokok tumbang btul2 sblah khemah .. ribut kuat smpai kami yg belah tngh ni boleh trcampak 😓 alhamdulillah semua selamat cuma barang je xley buat ape #fyp

