Doggy Dilemma: Semenyih Shelter Calls For Public’s Help To Cover TNB Bills

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An animal shelter based in Semenyih, Selangor, is facing financial difficulties and its owners are struggling to keep the lights on.

Malaysia Independent Animal Rescue (MIAR) shared on its Facebook page a picture of a notice from national energy supplier Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) dated 25 August, informing them that their electricity supply has been cut.

The shelter said it has asked for help previously but there was not much response, adding that they have other utility, food, and rent payments that are still pending.

“Vet bills and and staff salary is high and difficult to cope. Our priority is the food and utilities. Please help us settle our financial problems. We do not have anyone to raise funds for us. It has been very difficult but we still go on for their sake and the love we have for them,” the shelter said in its Facebook post.

Based on the picture they shared, the TNB bills arrears have accumulated to RM4,594.25.

A few members of the public took to the comments section to inform the shelter that they have put in some donations to the shelter via the bank account information that was provided.

Earlier, the shelter also shared invoices of animal food purchases in hopes that a few kind souls might donate some money to help feed their rescue animals.

The itemised bill showed large quantities of whole chickens and frozen chicken necks amounting to RM5,317.60 that is yet to be paid.

About MIAR

MIAR is a volunteer-driven, non-profit, no-kill dog rescue organization based in Selangor, Malaysia. Their mission is to save dogs that are abandoned, surrendered, neglected, or at risk of being put down in overcrowded public pounds.

The group works to rehome these animals by placing them in safe, loving, and responsible permanent homes. Each adoption goes through a careful screening process to ensure a good match, while also educating adopters about the long-term responsibilities and financial commitments of pet ownership. Every rescued dog receives full veterinary care, including spaying or neutering, before being placed with a family.

To sustain their efforts, MIAR relies heavily on public support. Many of the animals they rescue are severely injured, leading to high monthly veterinary expenses, and the organization is currently seeking funds to build a proper shelter to house and rehabilitate more dogs and cats.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.