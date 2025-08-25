Losing Your MyKad Is Going To Cost You More Than Your SARA Cash Aid

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There is only a week left until all Malaysians over the age of 18 can start spending their Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) cash aid to buy household essentials.

The government has injected RM100 into the MyKad (your national identification card) of all Malaysians over 18 and it can be used from 31 August in conjunction with Hari Merdeka. The only way to spend that money is to present your MyKad at the participating merchants.

If you’ve lost your MyKad, or if it was somehow damaged or destroyed, you’ll need to make a new one at the National Registration Department (JPN) or any Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) with a JPN counter.

Making a new MyKad can potentially cost you more than what you get in the SARA programme.

According to JPN’s website, replacing a damaged MyKad can cost you a minimum of RM10.

However, a damaged card replaced within 12 months of issue is free of charge, while lost cards have increasing penalties for subsequent losses.

For example, the processing fee for making a new MyKad after the first loss is RM100. The second time you lose it, the fee goes up to RM300, while the third and subsequent losses are RM1,000. There is also an additional fee of RM10 for each application.

Documentation for non-citizens, which include MyPR and MyKas, has the same processing fee for MyKad holders but the application fee is RM40 instead of RM10.

In short, even if this is the first time you’re replacing your MyKad after losing it, the total fee is RM110, more than what you get in the SARA cash aid programme.

But remember that the MyKad is an essential identification document, so whether or not you’re planning to use the Sara aid, you’ll always need your MyKad.

What you’ll need to bring to get a new MyKad

Image: WilayahKu

If or when you head to a JPN counter to get a new MyKad, make sure to bring:

A copy of a police report clearly stating the details of the incident and the lost identity card. This includes incidents such as robbery, theft, catastrophes, and negligence.

Utility bills, assessment tax, tenancy agreement, income tax assessment form, sale and purchase agreement, or any similar documents that can verify your identity and address.

Applicants must be present at any of the nearest JPN offices or counter. You cannot send a family member or friend to replace your MyKad on your behalf.

However, you could apply for a lost identity card at www.jpn.gov.my using the “MyKad Replacement System” application if there’s no change of photograph or particulars involved.

Regulation 13 of the National Registration Regulations 1990 (Amendment 2007) states that a person who has lost his/her identity card shall immediately apply for a replacement.

