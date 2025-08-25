Government Implements Anti-Bullying Law, Penalties Include Jail And Fines

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s bullying issues is being addressed more directly by the government through the enforcement of the Penal Code (Amendment) Act 2025 and the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Act 2025, both of which came into effect in July.

Sections 507B to 507G, which address offenses pertaining to harassment, threats, bullying, insults, and identity misuse — including situations in which the individual who was prompted attempts or actually commits suicide — are introduced by the amendments and carry penalties of imprisonment for up to 10 years, fines, or both.

According to a report by Malay Mail, lawyer and anti-bullying advocate Muhammad Akram Abdul Aziz said existing provisions such as Sections 351 and 352 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act were too broad and failed to specifically address bullying offences.

He brought up the instance of A. Rajeswary, also known as Esha, whose passing caused public indignation after a lady connected to the influencer’s passing was only fined RM100 by the Magistrate’s Court.

According to the attorney from the firm Akram Hizri Azad & Azmir, the maximum penalties under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 is no longer sufficient to prevent or have an influence on those who engage in cyberbullying.

Muhammad Akram said the most recent modifications demonstrate the government’s seriousness by enacting Sections 507E and 507F, which make it illegal to distribute personal information without authorization, or “doxing,” which is now a serious offense.

“I believe these provisions are crucial for addressing cyberbullying, where abuse occurs without physical violence but can cause even greater harm by affecting a person’s emotions and mental well-being,” he emphasised.

Including legal studies as part of school syllabus

Firmly supporting the amendments, he emphasized the value of including legal education in the curriculum to raise awareness that bullying is a serious crime and not just a harmless deed.

He pointed out that a lot of people are still unaware of the extent of bullying, which encompasses verbal acts like insults and excessive mocking as well as body language in addition to physical aggression.

“Perhaps the government could consider making legal studies part of the school syllabus, not as complex as at university level, but sufficient to instil basic awareness and reinforce values, similar to what is taught in Islamic Studies or Moral Education,” he said.

Dr. Haezreena Begum Abdul Hamid, a criminologist at Universiti Malaya (UM), backed this opinion, stating that heavier punishments by themselves are insufficient in the absence of ongoing awareness campaigns and community interventions, especially from society and schools.

Bullying has long been a problem in companies and institutions, but it is rarely brought to light until there are extreme instances, according to the senior lecturer at UM’s Faculty of Law.

“Bullying has been normalised. We must reverse that and treat it as a crime. It should not be seen as a natural part of life.

“Many parents and students think bullying is just part of growing up. We need to highlight its impact. It doesn’t stop at school; it can carry into the workplace,” she said.

Recent extreme bullying cases

Bullying has been on the rise in Malaysian schools, with the most prominent one being the case of Zara Qairina Mahathir, a 13-year-old student at SMKA Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar, Sabah, who was found unconscious near a drain below her school dormitory on 16 July. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she passed away the next day.

Inital reports suggested she fell from the third floor of her dormitory but her mother, noticing bruises during the burial preparations, filed a fresh police report and pushed for an exhumation and full autopsy.

Investigators found indications of bullying, and recordings surfaced in which Zara described repeated harassment and threats from senior students. Meanwhile, the absence of forensic examination of her clothing raised further concerns.

On 20 August, five minors were charged under Section 507C(1) of the Penal Code for “using abusive or threatening communications”. Each pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

On 20 July, a Form One female student was allegedly tied up by two schoolmates in a secondary school toilet in Sungai Petani, Kedah. Police suspected it was an act of bullying driven by jealousy. The 13-year-old girl was found with her hands and feet bound using a necktie and her mouth gagged with a handkerchief, Malay Mail reported.

In February, a 10 year old cancer survivor faced bullies in a religious school he went to in Skudai, Johor. He was kicked, punched, had his head slammed against a surface and was forced to strip, with the motive being allegedly linked to a rejected crush on his older sister.

These are just a few of extreme bullying cases that has happened in the past two months alone, with many more reported since January 2025.

